Microbiome Sequencing Service Market Report 2025

The microbiome sequencing service market has witnessed significant growth recently, with projections indicating a rise from $2.07 billion in 2024 to $2.43 billion in 2025, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.3%. This growth has been fueled by heightened human microbiota research interest, a notable prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders, increased awareness about antibiotic resistance, expanded use of microbiome studies in disease diagnostics, and stronger collaborations among research entities.

Looking forward, the market is set to surge to $4.54 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 16.9%. The anticipated growth is driven by the rising focus on precision nutrition, burgeoning demand for microbiome-based therapeutics, a stronger focus on preventive healthcare by consumers, as well as the expanding role of microbiome data in drug discovery. Noteworthy trends include advancements in metagenomic sequencing, the evolution of microbiome-based diagnostics, strides in bioinformatics tools, integration of multi-omics approaches, and the rise of personalized microbiome therapies.

The heightened prevalence of gut-related diseases is identified as a significant market driver. Changes in lifestyle and diet, notably increased processed food consumption and reduced fiber intake, are disrupting gut microbiota balance, leading to more gastrointestinal conditions. Microbiome sequencing services offer valuable insights into gut microbial compositions, enabling precise identification of microbial imbalances and facilitating targeted interventions.

Several key market players are centering their efforts on automated solutions, leveraging advanced metagenomics sequencing technologies. In July 2024, MGI Tech Co. Ltd. launched the Human Microbiome Metagenomics Sequencing Package, exemplifying a fully automated system that enhances throughput and efficiency in microbiome research. Validated on numerous human stool samples, it sets a new standard for large-scale studies.

Notably, in May 2025, Mapmygenome India Limited's acquisition of Microbiome Insights Inc. marked a vital expansion in its sequencing capabilities and strengthened its North American market presence. This strategic move enhances its personalization services and genomics research capabilities.

Prominent players in this market include Eurofins Scientific LLC, Illumina Inc., Charles River Laboratories, QIAGEN N.V., Merieux NutriSciences Corporation, OraSure Technologies Inc., and others. In 2024, North America was the largest market region, with Asia-Pacific anticipated to grow the fastest throughout the forecast period. The market covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The landscape is not without challenges, as global trade tensions and tariffs-particularly those affecting the U.S.-impact the healthcare sector by driving up costs for crucial medical and diagnostic devices. This has led to increased supply chain complexities and necessitates strategic shifts toward local manufacturing to mitigate tariff impacts.

Overall, the market is thriving with continuous innovation and a focus on therapeutic applications, despite regulatory and economic hurdles, suggesting robust growth and further integration into global healthcare frameworks.

The Microbiome Sequencing Service Global Market Report 2025 provides essential insights for strategists, marketers, and senior management, offering comprehensive data to evaluate this rapidly growing market. This expansive report sheds light on current trends that will shape the market over the next decade and beyond.

The report provides detailed insights into the largest and fastest-growing regions for microbiome sequencing services. It explores how the market interacts with broader economic, demographic, and similar markets, and outlines future drivers including technological disruption, regulatory changes, and shifting consumer preferences.

The report's sections cover market features, size and growth, segmentation, geographic breakdowns, competitive landscapes, market shares, trends, and strategies. Historical and forecast growth by geography is meticulously traced.

The report outlines market features and dynamics.

It provides extensive coverage of market size, both historical and forecast.

Forecasts factor in critical influences such as technological advancements, geopolitical tensions, and fiscal fluctuations.

Market segmentation offers detailed insights into sub-markets.

Geographic analyses compare market size and growth by region.

The competitive landscape identifies key players and market-shaping financial deals.

Trends and strategies sections propose pathways for growth post-crisis recovery.

