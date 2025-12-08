Dublin, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bronchiectasis Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Country and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The bronchiectasis market is driven by an increasing global prevalence of the condition, growing awareness, advancements in treatment modalities, and an aging population that is more susceptible to respiratory diseases. Chronic respiratory conditions like COPD, cystic fibrosis, and autoimmune disorders often lead to bronchiectasis, contributing to a growing patient base that requires effective treatments to manage symptoms and prevent disease progression. As the global population ages, the prevalence of bronchiectasis is rising. Moreover, the increasing recognition of bronchiectasis as a common cause of chronic respiratory symptoms is leading to higher diagnosis rates, fueling the demand for treatments that manage inflammation, infections, and mucus production. For instance, the increasing prevalence of COPD, a major risk factor for bronchiectasis, is driving the adoption of long-term inhaled therapies like tiotropium (Spiriva) and fluticasone to manage airflow obstruction and improve patient outcomes.



In addition, the treatment landscape for bronchiectasis has evolved significantly in recent years, shifting from symptomatic treatments to more targeted, disease-modifying therapies. Macrolide antibiotics (e.g., azithromycin) are now routinely used to reduce exacerbations, prevent infections, and improve quality of life for patients.



Also, the development of biologics and immunomodulators represents the next frontier for treating bronchiectasis, especially in patients with autoimmune or inflammatory conditions. These therapies aim to target specific immune system pathways, reducing inflammation and preventing lung damage. There is growing interest in the role of biologics such as anti-TNF-alpha agents and interleukin inhibitors, which could significantly change the management of patients with chronic inflammation in bronchiectasis.



Despite the advances in treatment, challenges remain, such as high costs associated with biologic therapies and inhaled treatments, which can limit access, particularly in lower-income healthcare systems. Additionally, treatment adherence remains a significant issue, as bronchiectasis is a chronic condition requiring long-term management. Ensuring that patients stick to prescribed regimens, especially when involving complex inhalation therapies or daily antibiotics, remains a barrier to effective treatment.



The growing recognition of bronchiectasis as a distinct clinical condition is opening the door to more precision medicine approaches. This trend is driven by advancements in genetic profiling and biomarker discovery, which allow for targeted treatments tailored to specific patient profiles. Personalized therapies, particularly those aimed at cystic fibrosis-related bronchiectasis and autoimmune-driven bronchiectasis, are expected to gain traction in the market. Biologics and immunomodulators are among the most promising treatment options in personalized medicine, targeting specific pathways involved in airway inflammation and damage.

