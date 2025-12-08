Synthetic Vitamin E Market Sees 19.5% Demand Drop in 2023 Amid Price Declines

Dublin, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Synthetic Vitamin E - A Global Market Overview" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Synthetic vitamin E is a cornerstone across diverse industries owing to its antioxidative and essential biological roles. In the animal feed sector, it bolsters immunity and enhances reproductive efficacy, crucial in poultry, swine, and aquaculture. For dietary supplements, it supports immune function and cardiovascular health, acting as a shield against oxidative stress. The food and beverage industry utilizes it as a preservative, notably in processed and fortified goods. Additionally, in cosmetics, it brings value through skin-nourishing and anti-aging benefits, widely integrated into moisturizers, sunscreens, and anti-wrinkle formulations. Its versatility asserts its importance in health and consumer products, marking it as an ingredient of choice due to its stability.

The global market for synthetic vitamin E faced a dramatic downturn in 2023, with demand slumping by 19.5% to a valuation of US$1 billion. This decline stemmed from low pricing and a pervasive destocking cycle. However, by 2024, the market trajectory shifted, influenced by supply disruptions and geopolitical factors. A fire at BASF's Ludwigshafen plant on July 29, 2024, led to a Force Majeure, impacting vitamin E, A, and carotenoid production, halting operations until July 2025. Simultaneously, planned maintenance shutdowns by companies like Zhejiang NHU, Jilin Beisha, and ZMC exacerbated supply constraints, spiking vitamin E prices to a five-year high by August 2024.

Forecasts for 2024-2030 suggest a negative CAGR of 1.3% in market value due to expected price adjustments, while volume consumption could rise to 128 thousand metric tons by 2030.

Synthetic Vitamin E Regional Market Analysis

This report presents an analysis and projections for synthetic vitamin E in global and regional markets, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World, from 2021 to 2030, focusing on volume (metric tons) and value (USD). The Asia-Pacific leads with a 36.5% share in 2024, anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 3.3% to 49.7 thousand metric tons by 2030. Conversely, Europe shows the slowest demand growth at a 1.1% CAGR during the same period.

Synthetic Vitamin E Market Analysis by End-use Sector

End-use applications of synthetic vitamin E include animal feed, dietary supplements, food & beverages, and cosmetics & personal care. The animal feed industry, commanding a share of 83.5% in 2024, is the largest consumer of synthetic vitamin E, projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.7% to reach 110 thousand metric tons by 2030. Despite an inclination toward natural alternatives in supplements, food, and cosmetics, synthetic vitamin E remains favored in animal feed due to cost efficiency and scalability.

This comprehensive report assesses global and regional markets, analyzing end-use sectors from 2021 to 2030 with projections from 2024 to 2030 for volume in metric tons and value in USD. It covers production capacities of synthetic vitamin E manufacturers and features profiles of key industry players, alongside recent corporate and industry developments.

