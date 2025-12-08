"Latin America's Fintech Hubs Propel AI Growth Amid Structural Barriers"

Dublin, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Latin America's Payments and E-Commerce Market: Growth, Innovation, and Structural Challenges 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

AI adoption in Latin America's payments and e-commerce markets is gaining momentum, driven by key fintech hubs like Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. These initiatives are underpinned by strong fintech ecosystems and favorable regulations, marking significant regional advancement. However, structural barriers, talent deficits, and uneven governance continue to limit the broader impact and scalability of AI technologies across the region.

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of how Artificial Intelligence, including Generative AI, is transforming financial services and online commerce in Latin America. It dives into factors such as adoption trends, sector-specific deployments, regulatory evolutions, and the pivotal challenges posed by the region's talent and infrastructure constraints.

Fintech Ecosystems Drive AI Expansion Amidst Varied Readiness

Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia are spearheading AI adoption with robust fintech frameworks. From 2017 to 2023, the fintech sector in Latin America expanded by over 300%, solidifying its global standing. Conversely, smaller economies lag due to high implementation costs and limited technical skills, with over 40% of companies citing skill shortages and ambiguous ROI as key hurdles.

Talent Shortages and Infrastructure Challenges Impede Scaling

While large enterprises are increasingly integrating AI, talent shortages remain a pressing issue. Sixty percent of organizations identify AI training as their most critical need, and about half report funding and infrastructure deficits outside major hubs. Despite these obstacles, the use of Generative AI is becoming common, particularly in Brazil and Mexico, where training initiatives are rapidly evolving.

Evolving Governance with Fragmented Enforcement

Regulations are evolving as Brazil, Chile, and Colombia introduce advanced risk-tiered AI frameworks, aligning with global standards. A significant portion of Latin Americans advocate for stronger government oversight to ensure transparency and accountability. Nonetheless, limited institutional capacity and inconsistent enforcement undermine cohesive regional governance.

Key Questions Answered:

Which Latin American countries led AI adoption by 2025?

What was the most prevalent AI framework used in the region?

What were the primary obstacles to AI adoption in 2025?

What percentage of organizations implemented AI in 2025?

How many organizations lacked AI expertise or resources in 2025?



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

OpenAI

Google

Anthropic

Galileo

JPMorgan

Pix

Latitud

