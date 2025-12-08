Electric Hydrogen Expands into Latin America to Accelerate Green Fertilizer and Industrial Decarbonization; Appoints Country Manager

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

SÃO PAULO, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electric Hydrogen, a global manufacturer of industrial-scale electrolyzer plants, today announced its expansion into Latin America with the appointment of Maria Gabriela da Rocha Oliveira as Country Manager. Based in Brazil, da Rocha Oliveira will lead Electric Hydrogen’s commercial and partnership strategies across Brazil and the broader region.



Electric Hydrogen’s entry into the market comes at a pivotal time for the region, as Brazil is advancing ambitious strategies to reduce reliance on fossil fuels and strengthen its position in the global energy landscape. Da Rocha Oliveira will support customers with projects in Brazil and across Latin America.

Electric Hydrogen’s innovative HYPRPlant technology, the most powerful, lowest-cost electrolyzer plant on the global market leverages proprietary proton exchange membrane technology and renewable electricity to produce cost-competitive fossil-free hydrogen at industrial scale. The entire hydrogen production plant is shipped on factory-fabricated skids and assembled by local partners on an expedited schedule. This complete turnkey system is designed for rapid deployment at project sites around the world and has been selected for projects with diverse industrial partners such as Infinium, HIF Global, and Uniper. Electric Hydrogen is currently deploying its first 100MW HYPRPlant at Infinium’s Project Roadrunner site in Pecos, Texas.

This technology is uniquely suited to support Latin American markets, where green hydrogen projects are advancing at gigawatt scale. The company will partner with local project developers to accelerate domestic production of green fertilizer, e-fuels, and decarbonization of heavy industry.

“Latin America offers one of the most compelling economic cases for domestic green hydrogen production at industrial scale,” said Raffi Garabedian, Cofounder and CEO of Electric Hydrogen. “The combination of abundant renewable energy and heavy reliance on imported nitrogen fertilizer creates a clear opportunity for competitive domestic production. We look forward to creating pathways for the region to unlock this potential with Maria Gabriela’s deep expertise in the market.”

Da Rocha Oliveira brings more than 15 years of experience in renewable energy and industrial decarbonization, having previously led energy strategy and carbon initiatives in Brazil’s emerging green fertilizer industry and renewable generation for Shell in Latin America. Earlier in her career, she held roles at First Solar and Bloomberg New Energy Finance.

“Our mission is to make clean hydrogen economically viable at scale, and Latin America is ready to show what that future looks like,” said da Rocha Oliveira. “By combining Electric Hydrogen’s advanced technology with the region’s renewable resources, we can deliver cost-competitive green fuels to transform the market.”

Electric Hydrogen manufactures, delivers and commissions the world's most powerful electrolyzers to make clean hydrogen projects economically viable today. The company's complete HYPRPlant includes all system components required to turn water and electricity into the lowest cost clean hydrogen. Electric Hydrogen has a team of more than 300 people in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Devens, Massachusetts.

