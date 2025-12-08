Nantong, Jiangsu , Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qlychee a prominent player in the wood products industry, has announced the launch of its new German-language website, https://qlychee.de/. This strategic move is aimed at enhancing accessibility and engagement for its German-speaking customers, providing them with a seamless online experience tailored to their language preferences.





Qlychee Unveils New German-Language Website

Qlychee, headquartered in Nantong, China, is renowned for its extensive range of high-quality and sustainable wood products, including wooden crafts, wooden toys, home decorations, kitchen utensils, and storage solutions. The new website is designed to reflect the company's commitment to serving diverse markets and meeting the specific needs of its clientele in Germany.

The launch of the German-language website marks a significant milestone in Qlychee's efforts to strengthen its presence in the European market. By offering a localized online platform, the company aims to foster closer connections with retailers, manufacturers, designers, and wholesalers in Germany, providing them with easy access to product information, updates, and services.

"The introduction of our German-language website is a testament to our dedication to customer satisfaction and market expansion," said Hailey Guo, marketing team of Qlychee. "We are excited to offer our German-speaking customers a platform that caters specifically to their needs, ensuring a more personalized and engaging experience."

The website features a user-friendly interface, comprehensive product listings, and detailed descriptions, all in German. This initiative is expected to enhance customer interaction and facilitate smoother transactions, ultimately contributing to the company's growth and success in the region.

Qlychee's new website is part of a broader strategy to leverage digital platforms for improved customer outreach and service delivery. As the company continues to innovate and expand its offerings, the German-language site will play a crucial role in reaching a wider audience and reinforcing Qlychee's reputation as a leader in the wood products industry.

About Qlychee Deutschland



Qlychee is a manufacturer based in Nantong, China, specializing in the production and supply of a wide range of wood products. Our factory offers a diverse assortment of high-quality wooden items, including wood crafts, toys, home decorations, kitchenware, storage solutions, and much more – tailored to various industries and applications.

Press inquiries

Qlychee Deutschland

https://qlychee.de/

Hailey Guo

quote@qlychee.de

558 Taiping Road, Chongchuan District, Nantong City, China