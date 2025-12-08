Ask Sage and the Defense Health Agency Launch Enterprise-Wide Generative AI Offering to Accelerate Military Health Innovation

FRONT ROYAL, Va., Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ask Sage, Inc., a leading Generative AI (GenAI) platform for government and commercial sectors, today announced a new enterprise-wide agreement with the Defense Health Agency (DHA) to provide GenAI capabilities across the organization. Ask Sage is the first and only IL5-authorized GenAI solution approved to process Protected Health Information (PHI), enabling secure, DHA-wide deployment in support of clinical, operational, and administrative workflows.

The agreement enables military healthcare professionals, including clinicians, administrators, medical researchers, and support teams, to securely leverage GenAI to improve operational efficiency, enhance patient care, and accelerate decision-making across DHA’s global mission. DHA’s adoption reinforces the rapidly growing role of compliant, enterprise-grade AI within defense and federal health operations.

“DHA is setting a powerful example for what responsible, mission-focused GenAI adoption should look like,” said Nicolas Chaillan, Founder and CEO of Ask Sage. “This agreement reflects a shared commitment to bringing secure, open, and scalable GenAI to the frontline of military healthcare. Our IL5 PHI authorization will be critical in giving clinicians and support teams secure, real-time insights so they can spend less time digging for information and more time delivering the best care possible.”

“Integrating Ask Sage’s secure, model-agnostic GenAI capabilities enables DHA to responsibly improve efficiency, enhance decision-making, and strengthen both patient care and operational performance—without ever compromising the strict data protection standards our mission demands,” said Thomas Patrick “Pat” Flanders, Program Executive Officer for Medical Systems and Chief Information Officer for the Defense Health Agency.

In addition to its PHI authorization, Ask Sage’s secure, multi-modal architecture and model-agnostic design make it exceptionally well suited to support DHA’s mission. The platform enables text, audio, and speech-driven workflows, integrates seamlessly with DHA systems, and delivers real-time insights without retraining on sensitive data. With zero-trust safeguards and flexible access to leading commercial and open-source models, Ask Sage provides the scalability, security, and performance required to enhance clinical and operational efficiency across the Military Health System.

This deployment builds on Ask Sage’s expanding role across the federal government. The company recently partnered with the DoD Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office (CDAO) and the U.S. Army to provide enterprise GenAI access across Combatant Commands, the Joint Staff, and the Office of the Secretary of Defense. The U.S. Department of Energy’s Argonne National Laboratory also adopted Ask Sage to support secure scientific research and operational innovation. Together, these milestones reflect the government’s accelerating shift toward secure, mission-ready GenAI solutions.

About Ask Sage, Inc.

Ask Sage, Inc. is a leading provider of Generative AI solutions, specifically designed to meet the needs of the public sector, defense industrial base, and commercial enterprises. Offering a wide range of both commercial and open-source Large Language Models (LLMs), our platform is technology agnostic, enabling teams to leverage the best tools and models that suit their needs. With robust security features, the ability to handle a wide range of data types, and enhanced integrations, Ask Sage, Inc. is the go-to solution for organizations seeking to optimize their operations and harness the power of generative AI. www.asksage.ai

