DEADLINE ALERT for FUN, TLX, LRN, PRMB: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Shareholders of Opportunity to Lead Securities Fraud Class Actions

BENSALEM, Pa., Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in these class actions at (215) 638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: FUN)

Class Period: pursuant or traceable to the Company’s July 1, 2024 Merger.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 5, 2026

The complaint alleges that the Registration Statement for the Merger was negligently prepared and made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that Six Flags had underinvested in its parks and operations, deferring or foregoing basic park maintenance, operational improvements, infrastructure repairs, and ride design and development for several years prior to the Merger; (2) that Six Flags needed to make millions of dollars’ worth of undisclosed capital and operational expenditures above the company’s historical cost trends in order to maintain or grow Six Flags’ share in the intensely competitive amusement park market; (3) that, due to the massive, undisclosed capital needs of Six Flags and the deleterious effects of years of chronic disinvestment by the company, the revenue, earnings, cash flow, capital and operational investments, cost reductions, balance sheet improvements, and debt reduction plans presented to investors in the Registration Statement were not reasonably achievable or rooted in facts existing at the time of the Merger; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ: TLX)

Class Period: February 21, 2025 – August 28, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 9, 2026

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendants materially overstated the progress Telix had made with regard to prostate cancer therapeutic candidates; (2) Defendants materially overstated the quality of Telix’s supply chain and partners; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN)

Class Period: October 22, 2024 – October 28, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 12, 2026

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Stride was inflating enrollment numbers by retaining “ghost students”; (2) Stride was cutting staffing costs by assigning teachers’ caseloads far beyond the required statutory limits; (3) Stride was ignoring compliance requirements, including background checks and licensure laws for its employees, and ignoring federally mandated special education services to students; (4) Stride was suppressing whistleblowers who documented financial directives from Stride’s leadership to delay hiring and deny services to preserve profit margins; (5) Stride was losing existing and potential student enrollments; and (6) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Primo Brands Corporation (NYSE: PRMB)

Class Period: June 17, 2024 – November 8, 2024 (Primo Water Corporation) and/or November 11, 2024 – November 6, 2025 (Primo Brands)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 12, 2026

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the merger integration between Primo Water and BlueTriton Brands was tracking poorly due to, among other things, technology and service issues; (2) the Company was having major supply disruptions which would negatively impact customers and thus the Company’s financial results; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To be a member of these class actions, you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about these class actions, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

Howard G. Smith, Esquire

215-638-4847

888-638-4847

howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com

www.howardsmithlaw.com