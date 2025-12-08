Surgery Partners and Baylor Scott & White Health Form Joint Venture to Expand Access to Quality Care

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., and BRYAN/COLLEGE STATION, Texas, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) announces a new partnership with Baylor Scott & White Health, the largest not-for-profit health system in Texas, to jointly own with physicians the 16-bed hospital in Bryan known as The Physicians Centre Hospital*. Patients will be able to continue care with their current provider at the location. The hospital will operate under the Baylor Scott & White name in the future, with Surgery Partners continuing to manage daily operations.

The hospital has been recognized for surgical excellence and patient satisfaction. It offers a broad range of surgical options for bariatric, ophthalmologic, oral/maxillofacial, orthopedic, gastroenterological, podiatric, spinal and urologic conditions. The team also provides general, plastic, and reconstructive surgery, as well as sports medicine, pain management and radiology services.

“This marks a significant step forward in expanding access to quality patient care in the Bryan College Station community,” said Mike Sanborn, chief growth officer, Baylor Scott & White. “This joint venture partnership reflects our ongoing dedication to customer-centered care and strategic growth in the communities we serve.”

This facility will complement the surgical care services offered throughout the Baylor Scott & White – College Station Region, for a full continuum of surgical care close to home.

"We are committed to offering our patients access to exceptional care close to where they live and work," said Jason Jennings, president, Baylor Scott & White – College Station Region. "This partnership allows us to further enhance our services and deliver a seamless experience for our community as it continues to grow."

“We are excited to add Baylor Scott & White to our partnership at The Physicians Centre Hospital,” said Jennifer Baldock, Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative & Development Officer. “The new joint venture integrates our patient-centric hospital with one of the nation’s most respected health systems and provides the opportunity to serve additional patients, attract new physician partners, and broaden our breadth and depth of services.”

About Surgery Partners

Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, Surgery Partners is a leading healthcare services company with a differentiated outpatient delivery model focused on providing high quality, cost effective solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of both patients and physicians. Founded in 2004, Surgery Partners is one of the largest and fastest growing surgical services businesses in the country, with more than 200 locations in 30 states, including ambulatory surgery centers, surgical hospitals, multi-specialty physician practices and urgent care facilities. For additional information, visit www.surgerypartners.com.

About Baylor Scott & White Health

As the largest not-for-profit health system in the state of Texas, Baylor Scott & White is empowering customers to live well by reimagining traditional healthcare — creating more convenient, personalized and informed experiences. It serves more than three million customers through 53 hospitals, including flagship academic medical centers in Dallas, Fort Worth and Temple; the Baylor Scott & White Research Institute; 1,300+ access points; 59,000+ team members; and its leading digital platform — MyBSWHealth. The system's award-winning employer solutions include Baylor Scott & White Health Plan, Baylor Scott & White Quality Alliance and Levanto — a company offering digitally enabled health products. Founded as a Christian ministry of healing more than a century ago, Baylor Scott & White's mission is to promote the health and well-being of all individuals, families and communities.

For more information, visit: BSWHealth.com

*Joint Ownership with Physicians / Notice Regarding Physician Ownership: These are hospitals in which physicians have an ownership or investment interest. The list of physician owners or investors is available to you upon request. Physicians provide clinical services as members of the medical staff at one of Baylor Scott & White Health's subsidiary, community or affiliated medical centers and are neither employees nor agents of those medical centers nor Baylor Scott & White Health.

Contacts:

Surgery Partners Investor Relations

(615) 234-8940

IR@surgerypartners.com

Baylor Scott & White Media Contact: Christy Millweard

(512) 366-7877

Christina.Millweard@BSWHealth.org

