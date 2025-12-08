Invenio Wealth Partners, LLC Re-Defines Financial Independence for Newly Divorced Women

Coral Gables, Florida , Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Invenio Wealth Partners, LLC, an independent investment advisory firm based in Coral Gables, Florida, is pioneering a new approach to financial independence for newly divorced women. Recognizing the unique challenges faced by women emerging from long marriages, the firm is offering a Virtual Family Office model to provide comprehensive wealth management solutions.





Putting the pieces back together: Invenio Wealth Partners helps newly divorced women simplify the complexity of their financial lives by coordinating accounts, documents, and advisors into a cohesive Virtual Family Office structure.

Divorce is often cited as one of life's most stressful events, but the financial transition that follows can be even more complex. For many women, the period immediately after divorce is marked by vulnerability and uncertainty. The decisions made during this time can significantly impact long-term financial stability and confidence.

Women in this situation must navigate a convergence of challenges, including adapting to a new household structure, managing investments, restructuring accounts, and coordinating tax planning. Many find themselves overwhelmed by the responsibilities of sole financial decision-making.

Christina Hudson, partner and Chief Investment Officer at Invenio Wealth Partners, emphasizes the importance of understanding the marital settlement agreement beyond its legal language. "Divorce ends the legal process, but it begins a major financial transition," she says. "Newly divorced women suddenly become the sole decision-maker and steward of wealth that must now support their future."

To address these challenges, Invenio Wealth Partners coordinates directly with attorneys, CPAs, and insurance specialists to build a cohesive financial structure around the client. This approach includes organizing key documents in a central digital vault, reducing confusion and ensuring all advisors have controlled access to the same information.

"Divorced women are often handed dozens of accounts, documents, deadlines, insurance decisions, tax filings, and personal responsibilities all at once," notes Joseph "Joe" Fernandez, CFP®, partner and head of financial planning at Invenio. "Having a virtual family office means they have a coordinated team, not a collection of disconnected advisors giving separate instructions. Our job is to simplify complexity, protect the client from avoidable errors, and build a plan rooted in clarity and confidence—not emotion."

The firm's planning philosophy focuses on aligning investment strategies with long-term objectives rather than generic benchmarks. Newly divorced women are encouraged to gather essential financial documents, review their settlement in plain-language terms, and establish a written plan that includes projected spending, taxes, and investment strategy.

Invenio Wealth Partners offers confidential Divorce Transition Strategy Sessions to help women assess risks and determine whether a virtual family office structure is the right fit. With the right guidance, this period can be a moment of powerful transformation, leading to greater strength and confidence.

About Invenio Wealth Partners, LLC



Invenio Wealth Partners, LLC is an SEC registered, independent investment advisory firm founded in 2022 to address the needs of individuals and families. We align with our client’s best interests in all that we do and provide objective, independent advice and management of client resources using state of the art technology and industry leading research.

