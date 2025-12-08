The Advantages of Custom Stone Surfaces in Contemporary Home Renovations

CARTERSVILLE, GA, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CARTERSVILLE, GA - December 08, 2025 - -

Atlanta Surface Masters has released a comprehensive overview of custom stone fabrication services available to homeowners in the North Georgia region. The company provides information on material options, installation processes, and applications for kitchen, bathroom, and living space renovations.

The Cartersville-based company offers custom stone countertop design and installation. Custom-fabricated countertops are measured and cut to the specifications of a client's space to ensure fit against walls and around appliances and sinks. This approach differs from pre-fabricated options, which come in standard sizes and may require modification on-site. The custom fabrication process involves templating the existing space, selecting materials from available inventory, and cutting slabs using precision equipment before professional installation.

Atlanta Surface Masters works with three primary materials. Granite is a natural stone quarried from the earth, with each slab being unique due to variations in mineral composition. The material is heat-resistant and suited for kitchen use, withstanding temperatures from hot cookware. Its density makes it resistant to scratching and chipping during daily use. Marble features distinctive veining patterns and is commonly selected for aesthetic purposes, though it requires more maintenance due to its porous nature and susceptibility to etching from acidic substances. Regular sealing is recommended for marble surfaces to maintain their appearance. Engineered quartz is a manufactured material composed of crushed natural quartz and approximately 7% resin, creating a non-porous surface that resists stains from coffee, wine, and oil. The manufacturing process allows for consistent coloring and pattern throughout the material, and it does not require periodic sealing.

Dan DePaula, President of Atlanta Surface Masters, stated that the company provides information to help clients understand the properties of each material. "A well-informed client is a happy client, and our role is to serve as a guide throughout the design and installation process," DePaula said. The company's consultation process includes reviewing material samples, discussing maintenance requirements, and providing cost estimates based on project scope.

Additional services include custom stone tables with options for size, shape, and edge profile customization. Tables can be fabricated for dining rooms, outdoor patios, or office spaces. The company also offers stone wall cladding for bathrooms and showers, which creates a grout-free surface by using large-format slabs. This installation method reduces seam visibility and simplifies cleaning. Custom fireplaces and mantels are available as architectural elements for living spaces, with options for various stone types and design styles.

The company maintains an in-house fabrication facility where materials are cut and finished. Installation services are provided by the company's own team rather than subcontractors.

Atlanta Surface Masters is a custom stone fabrication and installation company based in Cartersville, Georgia. The company specializes in countertops, tables, fireplaces, and wall cladding using granite, quartz, and marble. The locally owned business serves homeowners, builders, and interior designers throughout Atlanta and the greater North Georgia region.

###

For more information about Atlanta Surface Masters, contact the company here:



Atlanta Surface Masters

Dan

(404) 652-9787

info@atlantasurfacemasters.com

1105 Hwy 293 SE,Cartersville GA 30121