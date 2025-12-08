Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action on Behalf of Cepton, Inc. Investors

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Cepton, Inc., (“Cepton” or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CPTN) investors of a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between July 29, 2024 and January 6, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Cepton investors have until December 8, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/cepton. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Cepton had received a credible third-party bid valuing Cepton at more than double the Koito Acquisition; (ii) Cepton's Board of Directors failed to meaningfully explore the foregoing offer and failed to disclose its terms when recommending that Cepton's shareholders approve the Koito Acquisition; (iii) consequently, Cepton's shareholders were deprived of the opportunity to meaningfully consider whether to accept or reject the Koito Acquisition; and (iv) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm's founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

