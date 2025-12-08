Asymmetric Research and OtterSec Announce Shared Leadership to Meet Rising Blockchain Security Demands

NEW YORK, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asymmetric Research , a specialized security firm focused on long-term partnerships with L1s, L2s, and DeFi teams, and OtterSec , a technical audit company known for uncovering complex vulnerabilities, have formalized a shared leadership model that brings together two of the most technical teams in blockchain and web3 security. This move aligns leadership while preserving each team’s existing focus and operational track.

Teams today are operating in environments with many moving parts, complex systems, and increasingly skilled adversaries. Meeting that reality requires a level of depth and continuity that older security models were not built for. Projects need long-term, embedded partners who stay involved through the entire build process and understand the system’s design at every layer.

Asymmetric Research and OtterSec are addressing this shift by creating a unified leadership structure that covers the full range of a company’s risk surface, from audits and research to engineering and incident response. Asymmetric Research has made a name for itself through its holistic security approach and long-term, embedded engagements. OtterSec brings a proven track record with deep audits and a highly respected technical team. Through this shared leadership model, the two companies are building a structure that brings all facets of the security stack into a single, aligned structure, capable of supporting teams as the industry grows in complexity and scale.

“As technology advances and the industry matures, blockchains and protocols are becoming more complex, and security expectations are rising. We’ve seen an increased understanding that security needs to be continuous to build a resilient system,” said Jonathan Claudius, Co-Founder & CEO of Asymmetric Research. “Together with OtterSec, we’re giving teams the end-to-end security support and technical depth they need.”

“OtterSec brings strong expertise in deep vulnerability research and complex exploits. Combining that with Asymmetric Research’s holistic approach gives companies one aligned group that can cover the whole stack,” said Robert Chen, Founder and CEO of OtterSec. “This model will leave web3 teams with a strong and reliable security partner.”

While both companies will continue to operate independently and maintain their distinct identities, this move brings two respected teams under shared direction, creating a stronger foundation to meet the growing demands in blockchain security.

About Asymmetric Research

Asymmetric Research (AR) is a specialized security firm focused on long-term, integrated partnerships with L1/L2 blockchains and DeFi protocols. Its core work spans four key domains of web3 security: research, incident response, engineering, and infrastructure services. AR helps teams build resilient systems, strengthen security posture, and proactively address emerging threats.

About OtterSec

OtterSec is a blockchain security company that works closely with leading teams across multiple chains to provide a holistic and collaborative approach to security. The company has supported major ecosystems including Solana, Sui, Near, and Aptos, and focuses on identifying and patching critical exploits before clients go to market. Its work extends beyond the initial audit through research, community engagement and continued support to help projects handle real-world risk.