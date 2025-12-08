Community Association Advocate Matthew Earle Appointed to New Jersey Gubernatorial Transition Task Force

Falls Church, Va., Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community Associations Institute, the leading international authority supporting condominium associations, homeowners associations, and housing cooperatives, is proud to announce that Matthew Z. Earle, Esq., Partner at Kates Nussman Ellis Earle & Landolfi, LLP, and chair of CAI’s New Jersey Legislative Action Committee from Hackensack, New Jersey, has been appointed to New Jersey Gov.-elect Mikie Sherrill’s Transition Task Force.

“Serving on this task force is an honor, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to represent the interests of the millions of New Jersey residents who live in community associations,” says Earle. “Community associations play a vital role in the state’s housing ecosystem, and I look forward to contributing to a dialogue to the Governor-elect's transition team that supports affordability, strong governance, and thriving neighborhoods."

Gov.-elect Sherrill’s transition team brings together stakeholders from labor, business, veterans’ affairs, the environment, healthcare, education, housing, and more. This interdisciplinary group will provide input and recommendations to help shape strategies for affordability, housing stability, infrastructure, and cost-of-living improvements across New Jersey.

Earle’s appointment offers opportunities for New Jersey’s 7,200 community associations to have a more influential voice in statewide policy conversations. According to the Foundation for Community Association Research, more than 1.4 million residents reside in community associations, accounting for nearly 16% of the state’s population.

“Matthew brings a rare combination of extensive community association expertise and meaningful political engagement,” says Dawn M. Bauman, CAE, Community Associations Institute’s chief executive officer. “As a long-time CAI member, a respected industry leader, and chair of the New Jersey Legislative Action Committee, he is well connected to the policymaking process and ensures CAI’s voice is heard where it matters most. His relationships and advocacy elevate our ability to influence legislation and strengthen communities across the state.”

Founded in 1993, CAI’s New Jersey Legislative Action Committee is a volunteer group of homeowners and professionals serving community associations across the state. The committee identifies community association issues, monitors pending legislation, sets legislative priorities, and educates state lawmakers, providing guidance when housing-related matters arise.

CAI continues to shape policy and assist community associations across New Jersey as lawmakers and stakeholders work to address housing, affordability, and long-term community needs. To learn more about CAI’s advocacy work in New Jersey or to get involved, visit www.caionline.org/advocacy