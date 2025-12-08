Bombardier Celebrates Entry-into-Service of the Global 8000 Aircraft, the World’s Fastest Business Jet

The Global 8000 (1) is the fastest civil aircraft since the Concorde, with an industry-leading top speed of Mach 0.95, a range of 8,000 nautical miles (NM), and the lowest cabin altitude in business aviation production of just 2,691 ft., making it the ultimate business aircraft

is the fastest civil aircraft since the Concorde, with an industry-leading top speed of Mach 0.95, a range of 8,000 nautical miles (NM), and the lowest cabin altitude in business aviation production of just 2,691 ft., making it the ultimate business aircraft Delivery of the Global 8000 aircraft took place at Bombardier’s state-of-the-art Aircraft Assembly Centre in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada in front of hundreds of employees, government officials, suppliers, media and special guests

First Global 8000 customer, Patrick Dovigi was on hand to accept the keys to the first Global 8000 aircraft

A loyal Bombardier customer for over 15 years, Mr. Dovigi’s new Global 8000 will replace his current Global 7500 aircraft





MONTREAL, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier today celebrated the entry-into-service of its Global 8000 (1) business aircraft during a special event held at its state-of-the-art Aircraft Assembly Centre in Mississauga, Ontario in the presence of employees, government officials, suppliers, media and special guests. Patrick Dovigi, buyer of the first Global 8000 aircraft, accepted the keys to his brand-new private jet, while Canadian rock star Tom Cochrane presented by Rolling Stone Canada delivered a powerful performance fitting for the debut of the world’s fastest civil aircraft since the famed Concorde.

“Pride and excitement only begin to describe what the entry-into-service of the Global 8000 means for all 18,000 of us at Bombardier,” said Éric Martel, President and CEO, Bombardier. “Every innovation and every detail of the Global 8000 reflects the hard work, creativity and dedication of our teams. This revolutionary aircraft is redefining the business aviation landscape with its innovative design, signature smooth ride, unmatched performance and a promise fulfilled to our customers.”

Earlier this year, the Global 8000 aircraft seamlessly achieved several significant milestones, including completing the flight-test program, becoming the fastest civil aircraft since the Concorde with a top speed of Mach 0.95, adding a new, industry-leading lowest cabin altitude in production of 2,691 ft. at 41,000 ft., and receiving Transport Canada Type Certification this past November – all according to plan, meeting its commitment to stakeholders and customers. Certification by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) are pending.

“Today’s celebration is a testament to the rigour and dedication of our talented employees and suppliers who have collectively enabled our Global 8000 to set the new standard for speed, range and cabin comfort in the industry,” said Stephen McCullough, Senior Vice President, Engineering and Product Development, Bombardier. “This is truly an historic moment for Bombardier, our suppliers and the thousands of dedicated professionals who have brought a no-compromise attitude to this project every single day. Their commitment and dedication underscores everything we do at Bombardier – pushing the boundaries of what’s possible.”

The Global 8000 is the only true four-zone business jet to offer a range of 8,000 NM, enabling nonstop travel between more city pairs than ever before. In addition to its long-range capabilities, the aircraft remains remarkably agile, with takeoff and landing performance comparable to that of a light jet. Its advanced wing design featuring leading-edge slats enable customers to master up to 30% more airports – the equivalent of more than 2,000 destinations – than its closest rival.

Inside, the Global 8000 aircraft sets an extremely high bar in terms of luxury and comfort. This trailblazing business jet offers exceptional comfort, featuring four true living spaces and a separate crew rest area. The discerning business jet features the longest seated length in its class along with signature cabin features such as Bombardier’s Pũr Air System, Soleil circadian lighting system and the lowest cabin altitude in production, all designed to maximize passenger comfort and prevent the effects of jet lag.

About Bombardier

At Bombardier (BBD-B.TO), we design, build, modify and maintain the world’s best-performing aircraft for the world’s most discerning people and businesses, governments and militaries. That means not simply exceeding standards, but understanding customers well enough to anticipate their unspoken needs.

For them, we are committed to pioneering the future of aviation—innovating to make flying more reliable, efficient and sustainable. And we are passionate about delivering unrivaled craftsmanship and care, giving our customers greater confidence and the elevated experience they deserve and expect. Because people who shape the world will always need the most productive and responsible ways to move through it.

Bombardier customers operate a fleet of more than 5,100 aircraft, supported by a vast network of Bombardier team members worldwide and 10 service facilities across six countries.

Bombardier’s performance-leading jets are proudly manufactured in aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico. In 2024, Bombardier was honoured with the prestigious “Red Dot: Best of the Best” award for Brands and Communication Design.

For Information

For corporate news and information, including Bombardier’s Sustainability report, as well as the company’s initiative to cover all its flight operations with a Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) blend utilizing the Book-and-Claim system visit bombardier.com .

Learn more about Bombardier’s industry-leading products and customer service network at bombardier.com. Follow us on X @Bombardier.

Media Contacts

General media contact webform

Matthew Nicholls

+1-514-243-8214

Matthew.Nicholls@aero.bombardier.com

(1) The Global 8000 aircraft received Transport Canada Type Certification on November 5, 2025; certification from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration and from the European Aviation Safety Agency is pending. All specification s and data are subject to certain operating rules, assumptions and other conditions. The first Global 8000 aircraft entered into service in December 2025.Please also see the forward-looking statements disclaimer at the end of this press release.".

Bombardier, Global, Global 8000, Pũr Air and Soleil are registered or unregistered trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements require the Corporation to make assumptions and are subject to important known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results in future periods to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to the “Forward-Looking Statements” disclaimer contained in Bombardier Inc.’s most recently published financial report for additional details.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/df91e40a-c73f-42a4-9411-d105c450249b