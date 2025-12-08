PrimoHoagies Glenside Celebrates New Ownership with Special Promotion

GLENSIDE, Pa., Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the past 30 years, PrimoHoagies has been serving the highest quality Thumann's meats and cheeses, sliced fresh and piled high, on our award-winning seeded bread. The celebration of new ownership for its location in Glenside is set for Thursday, December 11th, at 10:00 a.m. The store is located at 272 N Keswick Ave, Glenside, PA 19038 and is under new ownership by a local resident, Casey Grimm.

Grimm shared his excitement for this next chapter, saying: “I’m truly honored to join the PrimoHoagies family and to serve the community with delicious hoagies. Glenside deserves the best, and I can’t wait to bring that Primo quality and tradition to our neighbors every day.”

To celebrate Glenside’s new ownership, PrimoHoagies is offering PrimoPerks members* $5 off Primo Size hoagies on Thursday, December 11th all day long!

PrimoHoagies was recently named, for the third consecutive year in a row, the #1 Best Sandwich or Sub Shop by USA Today.

The store employs about 15 employees, offering takeout, and delivery options. PrimoHoagies also offers catering, including its popular hoagie trays – perfect for special events, gameday, and luncheons. This location is open from 10:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. daily.

*To enjoy the Under New Ownership Day specials, customers are encouraged to join PrimoHoagies complimentary Rewards Program by visiting primohoagies.com/rewards .

ABOUT PRIMOHOAGIES

Since 1992, PrimoHoagies has proudly served top-quality Thumann's meats and cheeses on award-winning seeded bread, delivering exceptional quality, consistency, and a unique menu of specialty hoagies.

Headquartered in Westville, New Jersey, PrimoHoagies now has franchise locations open across Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Texas.

