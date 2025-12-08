Country Star Chandler Walters to Present All-terrain Trackchair to Combat Veteran at Holiday Celebration

Nashville, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAMMY®-nominated country artist Chandler Walter s , in partnership with Barstool Nashville and The Independence Fund , will honor a wounded U.S. Army Veteran with a life-changing all-terrain trackchair during Walters Western Christmas on Thursday, December 11.

This festive evening of music and community support, benefiting the USO and The Independence Fund, will feature a special on-stage trackchair presentation by The Independence Fund for Staff Sergeant Adam Peacock.

“This trackchair will allow me to get outside more often, get off the beaten path, and explore the outdoors with my daughter in new and exciting ways,” Adam said.



Adam served more than eight years in the U.S. Army, completing two deployments to Iraq and earning multiple commendations. On August 14, 2007, he was struck by a vehicle en route to his duty station, sustaining catastrophic injuries including a shattered lower leg, a broken femur, a bone driven through his hip, and a severed femoral artery. After being airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, surgeons performed eight amputations and ultimately removed his entire femur to save his life.



Today, Adam lives in Clarksville, Tennessee, where he spends time with family and enjoys fishing, hunting, welding, and being active outdoors.

News outlets are invited to cover this presentation. Interviews, photos, and video footage can be coordinated in advance or on-site.

ABOUT THE INDEPENDENCE FUND:

Founded in 2007, The Independence Fund (501c3) is committed to serving the Warfighter Community by providing innovative programs and services to support the physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual independence of our servicemembers, combat Veterans, their Caregivers, families, and allies who served in combat alongside our troops, through innovative mobility and adaptive technologies and therapies for combat Veterans; suicide prevention; Caregiver and family support; and Veteran advocacy with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, other government agencies, federal and state legislators, and other partners. The Independence Fund believes in fairness and equality for all Veterans and families irrespective of race, gender, religion, and sexual orientation and will continue to uphold these American values.

ABOUT CHANDLER WALTERS

Bringing energy back to the classic-country tradition, Chandler Walters is a 22-year-old multi-talented native of Marietta, Georgia, signed to ERN’s Cadillac Music / DeVille Records. Already a seasoned steel-guitar player and multi-Platinum, all-genre No. 1 songwriter, his burgeoning artistic career is now kicking off, schooled on a mix of rock and country influence. The guitar slinger moved to Nashville on a whim in 2021, picking up steel guitar and catching the attention of hitmaker ERNEST in the process, who promptly added Walters to his band. Traveling the world while learning song craft from the modern greats, he signed a publishing deal with ERN’s Cadillac Music in 2024, earning monster success as co-writer on Post Malone’s 5x Platinum, all-genre No. 1 single “I Had Some Help (feat. Morgan Wallen).” Walters posted six cuts on Post Malone’s F-1 Trillion in total, and has also co-penned tracks for ERNEST (including “I Went To College, I Went To Jail” (feat. Jelly Roll)), Bailey Zimmerman (“Is This Really Over?”), Charles Wesley Godwin (“Dead ToRights”) and more. Now signed to DeVille Records, he made his artistic debut on Cadillac Sessions – a compilation album mixing classic style with a new-Nashville swagger, introducing Walters and his label mates to the world. Boasting organic, live-show inspired country sonics (with plenty of steel guitar) and a knack for modern language, Walters’ songs like “Justa One Kiss” find a proven hitmaker turning “real shit” into catchy, singalong anthems.



