McLEAN, Va., Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE: HII) announced today that its Mission Technologies division has deployed and operationalized a next-generation high-performance spectrum dominance solution, now available for rapid detection and location of hostile communications, radar and other electronic threats.

HII will showcase its GRIMM® technology — and its field-proven capabilities in situational awareness, intelligence support and force protection — at the Association of Old Crows’ 2025 International Symposium & Convention at National Harbor, Maryland.

GRIMM® leverages decades of HII expertise developing electromagnetic warfare technology for national defense. Now deployed with mission success across a range of defense customers, it stands as a testament to HII’s commitment to innovation and operational excellence.

“GRIMM® is a proven strategic asset for the U.S. military and its allies — and it is available now,” said Andy Green, executive vice president of HII and president of Mission Technologies. “Mission success requires a multi-domain, fully capable solution that provides the agility and precision our forces need to protect national interests worldwide, and GRIMM is delivering that capability today.”

GRIMM can fulfill a variety of missions, including military operations; counterterrorism and counternarcotics; intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance; border security; and electromagnetic warfare (EW) and RF-enabled cyberspace operations. To date, the system has been deployed on unmanned platforms for both passive and active EW missions.

An image accompanying this release is available at: https://hii.com/news/hii-debuts-grimm-spectrum-dominance-solution-at-aoc-2025-international-symposium-convention/.

“GRIMM empowers advanced operations across diverse environments around the world, including contested electromagnetic spectrum scenarios,” said Grant Hagen, president of Mission Technologies’ Warfare Systems group. “We are excited to introduce this next evolution of our EW technology, a small form factor spectrum dominance solution enabling operations on unmanned systems.”

HII Mission Technologies’ products support mission readiness in every domain — from land, sea and air to space and cyber — and span a variety of technology areas — from AI and Big Data to rapid prototyping and spectrum engineering.

For more information about GRIMM and Mission Technologies’ other advanced technology products, visit: https://hii.com/what-we-do/products/.

About HII

HII is a global, all-domain defense provider. HII’s mission is to deliver the world’s most powerful ships and all-domain solutions in service of the nation, creating the advantage for our customers to protect peace and freedom around the world.

As the nation’s largest military shipbuilder, and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities extending from ships to unmanned systems, cyber, ISR, AI/ML and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:

HII on the web: https://www.HII.com/

HII on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TeamHII

HII on X: https://www.twitter.com/WeAreHII

HII on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/WeAreHII

Contact:

Greg McCarthy

(202) 264-7126

gregory.j.mccarthy@hii-co.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e8249d66-d3b7-484c-be67-ee2b571424c3