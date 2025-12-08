The New Royalton Riviera Cancun and Royalton Hideaway Riviera Cancun Welcome Their First Guests

ST. MICHAEL, Barbados, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royalton Hotels & Resorts has officially welcomed its first guests with the highly anticipated reveal of the new Royalton Riviera Cancun, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort & Casino, and Royalton Hideaway Riviera Cancun, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort – Adults Only. The moment signals the formal start of a new direction for Royalton Hotels & Resorts in the destination, bringing enhanced offerings and a more elevated interpretation of the all-inclusive experience to one of Mexico’s most sought-after coastlines.

This new chapter follows an extensive multi-million-dollar project for both properties that encompasses suites, restaurants, entertainment venues, pools, and public spaces. The result strengthens the sense of connection the property has always inspired while introducing a modern vision that opens the door to greater possibilities for all styles of travel.

“The opening of these resorts represents an important moment for our company,” said Jordi Pelfort, President of Royalton Hotels & Resorts. “Cancun continues to be one of the most influential destinations in our portfolio and a place that has shaped our growth over the years. With this new beginning, we reinforce our long-term commitment to the region, create new opportunities for our teams and partners, and offer guests an experience that reflects the future of our brand.”

The accommodations now introduce one of the most complete suite portfolios in the region with a combined 1,183 suites. Guests can choose from a collection that includes ocean-view rooms designed to frame the Caribbean, swim-out suites that place the pool steps from the terrace, and spacious layouts that allow for added comfort and flexibility. The renewed Diamond Club™ suite category enhances the stay with upgraded room locations, private lounges, exclusive beach areas, and personalized butler service.

At the top of the portfolio sits the Royalton Suites & Villas tier, designed for today’s travelers who increasingly seek spacious accommodations and a different all-inclusive experience. This tier includes spacious Presidential Suites and Chairman Suites at Royalton Riviera Cancun, along with separate Presidential Suites at Royalton Hideaway; all defined by expansive layouts and multi-room designs that set a new benchmark for the region.

Across both resorts, every area was shaped to enhance comfort and deepen the sense of place. Guests will enjoy a wide collection of oceanfront pools, lush open spaces, contemporary bars and lounges, and an expanded culinary program featuring signature restaurants, specialty concepts, and lively social venues. As part of the brand’s distinct multigenerational approach, the entertainment offering introduces dedicated spaces and experiences for every age, including a newly created entertainment plaza anchored by a theater set against the ocean. Families will appreciate the refreshed Clubhouse Kids Club and Hangout Teens Lounge, while wellness-focused travelers can enjoy the upgraded Royalton FIT facilities and The Royal Spa, one of the largest and most impressive in the region, featuring a hydrotherapy circuit, beauty services, and thoughtfully curated wellness experiences.

For weddings, conferences, and special events, the new Convention Center features modern décor, flexible layouts, and upgraded lighting and audiovisual capabilities. Its redesigned spaces support events of any size, reinforcing the resorts’ position as premier MICE destinations in the Caribbean. High-speed internet, dedicated service zones, and improved lounges further contribute to a seamless experience for planners and attendees.

Together, the two resorts strengthen Royalton Hotels & Resorts’ presence in the Riviera Cancun region and provide more options for travelers seeking an elevated and modern all-inclusive stay.

As both resorts begin this new era, Royalton Hotels & Resorts continues its expansion across the Caribbean, creating more opportunities for travelers to enjoy modern design, thoughtful service, and meaningful experiences.

About Royalton Hotels & Resorts

Royalton Hotels & Resorts is a leading all-inclusive hospitality company with a curated portfolio of 24 resorts across seven of the Caribbean’s most sought-after destinations, each offering a distinct and immersive signature experience. Its eight brands include the award-winning All-In Luxury® Royalton Luxury Resorts, where Everyone is Family, known for elevated comfort and thoughtful service through signature features like All-In Connectivity™ and DreamBed™. Royalton Hideaway delivers an upscale adults-only escape designed around Togetherness, with exclusive dining and modern accommodations. Royalton Vessence Resorts introduces The Art of Vacation through a wellness-forward approach to all-inclusive travel, centered on balance and mindful connection. Royalton CHIC Resorts invites guests to Party Your Way with vibrant, adults-only getaways full of style and spontaneity, while Mystique by Royalton offers Miles from Ordinary boutique retreats that celebrate natural beauty, local culture, and laid-back sophistication. In Jamaica, Grand Lido Negril presents a unique Au Naturel experience for guests 21 and over, with secluded beachfront luxury.

The portfolio also includes Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts by Royalton, where guests can Vacation Like A Star™ in entertainment-infused settings surrounded by iconic memorabilia, and Planet Hollywood Adult Scene by Royalton, where guests can Dodge the Paparazzi in glam, adults-only escapes defined by privacy and exclusivity.

