Cracker Barrel, Grandpa Joe’s Add Gardners Candies Amid New Product Rollouts

TYRONE, Pa., Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gardners Candies’ national expansion is taking another leap forward as Cracker Barrel Old Country Store prepares to add one of Gardners signature treats. Also, just in time for the busy holiday season, Gardners products are now available at more than 20 Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop locations from Minnesota to Florida.

Earlier this year two major airport concessionaires began selling Gardners products, which also are carried by retailers including Sheetz, Giant Eagle, GetGo, Giant Food Stores, CVS and other convenience stores.

Starting next spring, Gardners S’mores will be sold in approximately 660 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store locations in 43 states. The popular treat starts with crunchy, sweetened graham crackers and fluffy marshmallow filling that is coated in in two layers of milk chocolate.

“Whenever Gardners goes into new stores, we get inquiries from other retailers and distributors who see the products, try them and realize just how unique they really are,” said Jim Westover, Gardners’ chief operating officer.





To further its expansion, Gardners is introducing new 3.5 ounce bags designed for retailers – including convenience stores – looking to offer a product line that stands out from single items. Each package includes seven individually wrapped pieces. Six products will be available in pouches, including Original Peanut Butter Meltaway Bites, Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Meltaway Bites, Crispy Peanut Butter Meltaway Bites, Original Peanut Butter Meltaway Mini Pretzels, Salted Pretzel Peanut Butter Meltaway Bites and new Dubai Chocolate pieces.

Gardners is now taking orders from retailers and distributors for the 3.5 ounce packages. They will be available February 1. Samples are available.

As another sign of Gardners’ growing popularity among major retailers, Giant Eagle recently started selling more of its products, including Peanut Butter Meltaway Pretzels, Peanut Butter Meltaway Grahams and Peanut Butter Meltaway Os.

Gardners, which next year will celebrate 129 years in business, also is continuing to introduce new products. Along with Dubai Chocolate, which launches February 1, it recently added a third OREO treat. Milk Chocolate Double O’s are crafted from two classic OREO cookies coated in smooth Gardners milk chocolate. Gardners other OREO confections feature OREO cookies with Original Peanut Butter Meltaway filling covered in sweet milk chocolate or simply coated in milk chocolate.

In addition to retail locations nationwide, Gardners Candies are available online at www.gardnerscandies.com and in Gardners’ Central Pennsylvania candy stores.

OREO is a trademark of Mondelēz International group, used under license.

About Gardners Candies, Inc.

Gardners Candies was founded in 1897 by sixteen-year-old entrepreneur James “Pike” Gardner in Tyrone, Pennsylvania. The brand operates several stores in communities across Central Pennsylvania, distributes a variety of products to retailers across the country, and is most renowned for its famous Original Peanut Butter Meltaways. Beyond regional storefronts and online sales, Gardners Candies offers fundraising programs, business and custom gifting solutions, and private label services for various companies. Acquired by Sarris Candies, Inc. in 1997, Gardners Candies has continued to uphold a legacy of providing quality, locally sourced products with dedicated customer service. For more information, visit https://www.gardnerscandies.com/ or follow Gardners @gardnerscandies.com.

