Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco Appoints Joe Sarci Chief Information Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco (FHLBank San Francisco) today announced the appointment of Joe Sarci as Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer (CIO), effective December 8, 2025. Sarci will report directly to the Bank’s President and Chief Executive Officer and will serve as a member of the Bank’s Leadership Team.

“Joe Sarci’s experience and leadership will be invaluable as we continue to evolve our technology platforms to better serve our members and support the Bank’s mission,” said Joe Amato, interim president and CEO of FHLBank San Francisco. “We are delighted to welcome him to the team and look forward to the impact he will make.”



Sarci joins FHLBank San Francisco with more than 20 years of executive technology leadership experience, bringing deep expertise in IT strategy, cloud transformation, cybersecurity, and infrastructure optimization. His demonstrated ability to lead large-scale modernization efforts in highly regulated banking environments positions him to play a key role in advancing the Bank’s technology strategy and future-focused initiatives.



Previously, Sarci served as Managing Director of Global Technology at JPMorgan Chase where he oversaw global infrastructure operations and technology risk management across teams in the United States, Latin America, Europe and Asia. Prior to that, he served as Chief Information Officer at First Republic Bank for six years, driving major digital transformation programs and modernizing core systems to enhance operational resilience and performance.



As CIO, Sarci will be responsible for ensuring that FHLBank San Francisco’s technology strategy aligns with its business objectives and long-term modernization roadmap. He will oversee the Bank’s technology infrastructure, solution delivery and enterprise architecture functions.



For more information about the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco, please visit fhlbsf.com.

