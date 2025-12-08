Thomas J. Henry Provides Over 3.5 Million Meals Statewide through ‘Feast of Texas’ initiative

Dallas, TX, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the second consecutive year, Thomas J. Henry, a nationally recognized trial attorney and philanthropist, is providing hope, nourishment and joy to neighbors this holiday season with a heartfelt $125,000 donation to North Texas Food Bank (NTFB). This generous contribution is part of his firm’s broader Feast of Texas initiative, which provided 3.5 million meals to underserved families and individuals across the state through partnerships with five food banks in Texas.

Thomas J. Henry knows the holidays present a real challenge for many families and this donation will ensure that families across North Texas receive nutritious meals during the holiday season, a true reflection of Thomas J. Henry’s dedication to giving back to the communities his firm serves.

“The holidays are a time for family and gratitude, but we know that for far too many Texans, the season can bring hardship rather than comfort,” Thomas J. Henry said. “With this second annual Feast of Texas, we’re renewing our commitment to ensuring that every family, whether in the big city or a remote rural county, has a reason to feel cared for and connected.”

The Feast of Texas outreach began over 30 years ago when Thomas J. Herny hosted a turkey giveaway focused on the Coastal Bend region, where his law firm began. The model has grown to meet the increased need statewide and demonstrates the firm’s ongoing commitment to supporting Texas’ most vulnerable families, ensuring that more individuals and families facing hunger are provided with the essential meals they need. This year’s donation spans 92 counties, including the 12 counties served by NTFB.

Trisha Cunningham, North Texas Food Bank President and CEO, expressed deep gratitude for this donation, saying, "The holidays can be especially challenging for neighbors already struggling to make ends meet, and many families are still recovering from the impact of the recent government shutdown. With Texas leading the country in hunger and 1 in 6 North Texans not knowing where their next meal will come from, this contribution from Thomas J. Henry will provide much-needed relief to the children, families and older adults facing hunger across North Texas. We are grateful for the generous support.”

About Thomas J. Henry

Thomas J. Henry is the founder and owner of Thomas J. Henry Law, PLLC, one of the nation’s leading personal injury firms. For nearly 30 years, the firm has fought to secure justice and compensation for individuals who have lost loved ones due to the negligence of others and to prevent similar instances of wrongful death from occurring again.

Thomas J. Henry has been named a lifetime member of the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum, a Top 100 Trial Lawyer by the National Trial Lawyers, and a lifetime charter member of Rue Ratings' Best Attorneys of America.

Thomas J. Henry has built his success on helping injured people across Texas, the United States, and the world. The success he has achieved as an attorney allows him and his firm to help those struggling with poverty, natural disasters, access to education, and political repression and violence.

About the North Texas Food Bank

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a leading nonprofit organization that fights hunger and provides children, seniors and families in North Texas access to nutritious food. For over 40 years, we have been at the forefront of hunger relief, committed to ensuring that no one in our community lacks access to healthy food. Our extensive network of 500 food pantries and organizations, volunteers, and donors enables us to deliver more than 100 million nutritious meals annually to those in need. Beyond just addressing hunger, we focus on nourishing lives by offering nutrition education, investing in our network partners, innovating solutions to eliminate hunger and advocating for policies that tackle the root causes of food insecurity.

Our dedication to excellence is reflected in our 4-star rating from Charity Navigator, highlighting our strong governance, integrity, and financial stability. As a proud member of Feeding America, the nation's largest hunger relief network, we are committed to ensuring everyone in North Texas has the nourishment needed to lead a healthy and fulfilling life. For more information, visit www.ntfb.org or connect with us on social media @NorthTexasFoodBank.

