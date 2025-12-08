Broadway Star Morgan Dudley Joins Stargaze as Creative Advisor

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stargaze Entertainment Group Inc. (“Stargaze” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: STGZ), a next-generation content creation and social platform designed to redefine talent discovery, proudly announces that acclaimed Broadway performer Morgan Dudley has joined the Company as a Creative Advisor.

Dudley, currently starring on Broadway in the Tony Award-winning musical Hadestown, first emerged from the original Scenebot Stage platform—Stargaze’s earlier incarnation—which launched her path to professional representation in 2019. Her talent was quickly recognized, leading to starring roles in Broadway’s Jagged Little Pill and Disney’s Descendants: The Rise of Red. Now, as the newly updated Stargaze platform prepares for its relaunch, Dudley is returning to the very community that helped launch her career.

“This is a true full-circle moment,” said Stargaze CEO Steve Mandell. “Morgan represents exactly what Stargaze was built for—authentic talent that just needed the right stage to be seen. She’s lived this journey, and now she’s coming home to help others realize their dreams just like she did.”

As a Creative Advisor, Dudley will lend her voice and insight to the next evolution of Stargaze, contributing to community-building, challenge design, and outreach to aspiring performers worldwide. Her unique perspective as both a platform alum and accomplished performer will be instrumental as the Company rolls out new features to empower emerging talent.

Originally launched as Scenebot Stage in 2016, Stargaze has already facilitated nearly 1,000 career breakthroughs by connecting rising talent with top-tier agents, managers, casting directors, and producers. The reimagined platform, set for full release in late spring/early summer 2025, will include expanded tools for discovery, exposure, and industry access.

“Stargaze gave me my first real shot,” said Dudley. “I know how powerful that moment can be when someone sees your audition and believes in you. I’m excited to give back and help make those moments happen for the next wave of artists.”

About Stargaze

