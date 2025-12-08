Arizona State Card Show Will Have $50 Million Worth of Sports and Pokemon Cards On Display

Phoenix, AZ , Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Arizona State Card Show is annoucning that it will be hosting its next card show at Chase Field, the home of the Arizona Diamondacks from March 13-15, 2026, where there will be an estimated $50 million worth of sports and pokemon cards bought, sold and traded.





Arizona State Card Show Logo

"This will be the most amazing card show in Phoenix history," said Cole McAuliff, the Founder and CEO of the show. "Never before has this many sports and pokemon vendors and collectors come to together at a Major League Baseball Stadium, like Chase Field. That makes this is a once in a lifetime experience for fans, collectors and families."

The card show will run from March 13-15, 2026 at Chase Field, where fans and collectors will be able to purchase tickets through Ticketmaster and the Arizona State Card show website, starting December 10, 2025.

In addition to a traditional card show, attendees will also be able to take pictures with the World Series Trophy, tour the Chase Field facilities and also see some of the most valuable cards in the world.

"There will be some of the rarest and most valuable cards in the world at our show," said Mr. McAuliff. "In fact, at one of our recent shows, a vendor sold a Shohei Ohtani autographed rookie card for $50,000."

The Arizona State Card Show is the largest card show in Arizona, with more than 30,000 attendees every single year. They host three major shows per year, one during Spring Training, one in the summer at the Sheraton Wrigleyville in Mesa, Arizona and also a November show at the Phoenix Convention Center, which coincides with the Fall League.

Tickets for the Spring Training show will go on sale starting December 10 through Ticketmaster and on the card show's website. For more information, visit the Arizona State Card show website.

And for media info, please contact Doc Schwartz, M.Ed. at doc@arizonastatecardshow.com