Capstone Infrastructure Corporation and Wei Wai Kum First Nation Announce Renaming and New Artwork for Yəyus Energy

Campbell River, British Columbia, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capstone Infrastructure Corporation ("Capstone") and Wei Wai Kum First Nation ("Wei Wai Kum") are proud to announce the official renaming of the Brewster Wind Project to Yəyus Energy (“Yet-yoos”), reflecting our shared commitment to renewable energy, community and cultural empowerment, and partnership.

Capstone and Wei Wai Kum First Nation: Partnership for Progress

This transformative project is being developed in collaboration between Capstone and Wei Wai Kum First Nation in the traditional territory of Ligʷiłdaxʷ peoples. The formerly named Brewster Wind Project secured a 30-year Electricity Purchase Agreement in BC Hydro’s 2024 Call for Power in December 2024. Located approximately 40 km northwest of Campbell River on Vancouver Island, Yəyus Energy will have a nameplate capacity of 197.2 MW at the start of commercial operation. The project is jointly owned by Capstone (49%) and Wei Wai Kum (51%).

Together, the project owners are fostering a collaborative approach that honours Indigenous stewardship and local knowledge, ensuring that the Yəyus Energy project benefits not only the environment but also the surrounding communities.

Yәyus Energy is expected to generate enough to power the equivalent of more than 50,000 average British Columbian homes each year, enabling economic growth and electrification on Vancouver Island by addressing the emerging electricity supply gap. Further information about the project is available at www.YәyusEnergy.com (www.yayusenergy.com).

The Meaning and Artwork Behind ‘Yəyus Energy’

The project name and logo reflect the deep cultural connection of the Wei Wai Kum First Nation to their land and language. Yəyus means “Always Windy” in Liq'wala —the traditional dialect of the Ligʷiłdaxʷ peoples which includes Wei Wai Kum First Nation and We Wai Kai Nation. The new Yəyus Energy logo is a custom design created by local Wei Wai Kum artist James Kwaksistala. The logo was selected through a competition held in April 2025, with participation from artists in the Wei Wai Kum First Nation community. The winning design was chosen by the Wei Wai Kum Chief and Council.

Artist Statement:

“I got the inspiration from a compilation of wind masks I’ve seen over the years. The seven yellow dots represent completeness, and the blue abstract flowing lines represent the flow of wind. This relates to the company’s purpose of generating power from wind.”

— James Kwaksistala

Quotes:

Chief Chris Roberts, Wei Wai Kum First Nation:

"The renaming of Brewster Wind to Yəyus Energy marks an important moment for Wei Wai Kum First Nation and for everyone involved in this project. By carrying a name in Liq’wala - the dialect of Ligʷiłdaxʷ peoples, which includes Wei Wai Kum and We Wai Kai – and featuring a community artist’s logo design, this project will reflect who we are, where we come from, and the values we bring forward. This isn’t just a renaming – it's a recognition of Wei Wai Kum’s identity, culture, and our role as an equity partner. We are proud to see our language and art woven into the future of this project, and we look forward to continuing this work in a way that honours our people, land, and the generations that will follow.”

David Eva, CEO, Capstone Infrastructure:

“Yəyus Energy is being developed, and will be operated, in a spirit of true partnership between Capstone and Wei Wai Kum First Nation. This means more than just shared economic interests – it means joint efforts in environmental stewardship, skills development, training, and as the renaming of the project symbolizes, recognition of the ancestral homeland and values of the Ligʷiłdaxʷ peoples. This initiative demonstrates the power of partnerships between Indigenous communities and industry to drive positive change, create jobs, and build economic resilience for generations to come.”

The Honourable Adrian Dix, Minister of Energy and Climate Solutions, British Columbia:

“Yəyus Energy reflects B.C’s commitment towards developing clean-energy infrastructure and advancing electrification in the province. Working together with First Nations is the only way forward as we urgently build wind energy projects like this one that are critically important to B.C.’s energy sovereignty and our low carbon future.”

About Wei Wai Kum First Nation

The Wei Wai Kum First Nation, located in Campbell River, British Columbia, is a member of the Laich-Kwil-Tach group within the Kwakwaka’wakw peoples. With a rich cultural heritage and a commitment to sustainable development, the Nation operates various enterprises contributing to the growth of their community and the economy of the Campbell River Region. Wei Wai Kum offers a diverse portfolio of services including the Discovery Harbour Marina, Laich-Kwil-Tach Environmental Assessments, and Discovery Harbour Shopping Centre. Their vision emphasizes that the “Nation is a healthy, vibrant community that enriches the lives of each citizen economically, intellectually, physically, socially and spiritually, strengthening the wisdom, and cultural values for future generations.”

About Capstone Infrastructure

Capstone is generating our low-carbon future, driving the energy transition forward through creative thinking, strong partnerships, and a commitment to quality and integrity in how we do business. A developer, owner, and operator of clean and renewable energy projects across North America, Capstone’s portfolio includes approximately 1.1 GW installed capacity across 36 facilities, including wind, solar, hydro, biomass, and natural gas cogeneration power plants. Please visit www.capstoneinfrastructure.com for more information.

