SYNOPSYS CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Synopsys, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Synopsys To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening?

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Synopsys, Inc. (“Synopsys” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:SNPS) in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Synopsys securities between December 4, 2024 and September 9, 2025, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until December 30, 2025 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



What Are The Allegation Details?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) the extent to which the Company’s increased focus on artificial intelligence customers, which require additional customization, was deteriorating the economics of its Design IP business; (2) that, as a result, “certain road map and resource decisions” were unlikely to “yield their intended results;” (3) that the foregoing had a material negative impact on financial results; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



On September 9, 2025, after market hours, Synopsys released its third quarter 2025 financial results, revealing the Company’s “IP business underperformed expectations.” The Company reported quarterly revenue of $1.740 billion, missing its prior guidance of between $1.755 billion and $1.785 billion, and reported net income of $242.5 million, a 43% year-over-year decline from $425.9 million reported for third quarter 2024. Moreover, the Company reported its Design IP segment accounted for approximately 25% of revenue and came in at $426.6 million, a 7.7% decline year-over-year. Finally, management provided guidance which implied that Design IP revenues will decline by at least 5% on a full-year basis in fiscal 2025.



On this news, Synopsys’s stock price fell $216.59, or 35.8%, to close at $387.78 per share on September 10, 2025, on unusually heavy trading volume.



What Are The Next Steps?

