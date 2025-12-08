Imviva Biotech Presents Clinical Breakthroughs for CTD402 in High-Mortality T-Cell and Myeloid Leukemias at the 67th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting

BOSTON, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imviva Biotech, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation allogeneic CAR-T cell therapies, today presented clinical data for CTD402, its investigational allogeneic anti-CD7 CAR-T cell therapy, in two oral sessions at the 67th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting in Orlando, Florida. The data underscore CTD402's potential to address two of the most challenging hematological malignancies with limited treatment options and high mortality rates.

The first presentation (Abstract #816), showcased CTD402's activity in relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), an indication with limited CAR-T options. CD7 is aberrantly expressed in approximately 30% of AML and has been associated with poor response to standard therapy and worse prognosis. A total of 10 R/R AML patients were dosed with CTD402; in Eight CD7 high (>80% expression) R/R AML patients were treated with CTD402; in those patients response rate was 62.5%, (100% MRD negative) with some patients maintaining remissions exceeding four years when consolidated with stem cell transplantation. Among non-responders, most (4/5) patients showed only CD7-negative blasts remaining post-infusion, suggesting selective expansion of CD7-negative clones or potential CD7 downregulation as a resistance mechanism. Safety was consistent with T-ALL/LBL observations, with manageable cytokine release syndrome and no dose-limiting toxicities or treatment-related deaths, and cytopenia resolved in most responders.

In the second oral presentation (Abstract #1042) demonstrated robust clinical efficacy at the recommended Phase 2 dose in patients with relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma (T-ALL/LBL). Among 39 evaluable patients, CTD402 achieved a complete remission rate of 64.1%, with 91.7% of responders achieving disease-negative status. Patients receiving consolidative stem cell transplantation achieved significantly longer median overall survival (not reached vs. 7.3 months in non-transplanted patients). Among high-risk and extramedullary disease patients, particularly in challenging populations to treat, the complete remission rate was 60.9% and 59%, respectively. CTD402 demonstrated a well-tolerated safety profile with manageable cytokine release syndrome (78% of patients, predominantly grade 1). No cases of graft-versus-host disease or immune effector cell-associated neurotoxicity were observed, and cytopenia resolved in most responders.

"These results represent a potentially meaningful advance for patients with relapsed/refractory T-ALL/LBL and CD7+ AML," said Imviva Biotech Chief Medical Officer Jan Davidson-Moncada, MD, PhD. “CTD402 addresses a critical unmet need by harnessing the benefits of allogeneic CAR-T therapy while overcoming the limitations of existing approaches. Our data demonstrate manageable safety and effective disease clearance, with standard dose lymphodepletion, and consolidative transplantation extends survival well beyond current standards of care.”

CTD402’s ready-to-use manufacturing platform eliminates the 1-2 month delays inherent to autologous CAR-T therapies—delays that can be life-threatening for patients with rapidly progressive disease. Imviva is advancing CTD402 through a global Phase 1b/2 study (TENACITY-01, NCT07070219), which is currently enrolling patients.

For more information on both presentations, visit the 2025 ASH Annual Meeting Abstracts website.

About CTD402

CTD402 is an investigational ‘ready-at-point of care’ allogeneic anti-CD7 CAR-T cell therapy designed for T-cell mediated disease. The product candidate incorporates T-cell receptor (TCR) and HLA class II knockout, along with Imviva's proprietary ANSWER™ inhibitory ligands to enhance resistance to host immune rejection. The robustness of CTD402’s manufacturing process, showing product consistency across multiple donors and production lots, promises to deliver an 'off-the-shelf' allogeneic platform with the critical advantage of immediate availability, eliminating manufacturing delays that can be life-threatening for patients with rapidly progressive disease.

A global Phase 1b/2 clinical trial (TENACITY-01) evaluating CTD402 for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-ALL/LBL patients is enrolling patients (NCT07070219). The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation (RPDD), and Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation to CTD402 for the treatment of relapsed or refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (T-ALL).

About Imviva Biotech

Imviva Biotech is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing innovative allogeneic CAR-T cell therapies for patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's proprietary platform incorporates advanced cell engineering technologies to create off-the-shelf cellular immunotherapies. Imviva’s pipeline includes programs in both oncology and autoimmune indications.

Bioheng Therapeutics has rebranded to Imviva Biotech, reflecting the Company’s global expansion.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding product development and potential. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied.

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Stephanie Carrington

ICR Healthcare

ImvivaBiotechIR@icrhealthcare.com

(646) 277-1282



Media Relations

Ally Stubin

ICR Healthcare

ImvivaBiotechPR@icrhealthcare.com

(646) 667-1861