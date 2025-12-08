AI UltraProd Announces U.S. Market Entry with Strategic Focus on High-Growth ADU Sector

SecureTech Backing Enables AI UltraProd’s U.S. Accessory Dwelling Unit Beachhead; 2026 Rollout and Expansion Strategy

Roseville, Minnesota, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI UltraProd, Inc. ("Ai UltraProd", AIUP", or "the Company"), a global leader in AI-driven industrial solutions specializing in robotic 3D printing and advanced intelligent manufacturing systems, and a wholly owned subsidiary of SecureTech Innovations, Inc. (“SecureTech”) (OTCQB: SCTH), today announced its official entry into the United States market, beginning with a focused strategy centered on the rapidly expanding Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) sector.

The decision follows extensive market analysis, emerging regulatory alignment, and growing nationwide demand for faster, more sustainable, and more affordable residential construction solutions. This groundwork was led by the SecureTech executive and consultancy team, whose research, strategic modeling, and capital-planning framework identified the ADU sector as a credible, viable, and fastest path for AI UltraProd to establish its U.S. beachhead and generate early cashflow from market entry endeavors. The U.S. ADU market, valued across multiple studies at between $20–30 billion by 2034 with annual growth projections ranging from 9% to 19%, presents what management describes as an ‘immediate, scalable, and velocity-driven opportunity’ for AI-powered construction technology.

AI UltraProd’s U.S. "beachhead" strategy is built on its proprietary blend of deep-integration AI, multi-domain construction robotics, and patented high-performance materials such as Geo Mix and Geo Add . Together, these technologies enable printing of vertical wall systems for a 2,000 sq. ft. home in just days. This can reduce labor needs by up to 70%; cutting material waste by up to 80% and significantly shrinking project timelines impacted by traditional permitting and labor bottlenecks.

The company aims to address the nation’s mobility, affordability, and housing shortages by first demonstrating its capabilities through the ADU marketplace, which offer fast deployment cycles and lower permitting friction in forward-thinking states such as California, Oregon, and Washington.

“Our entry into the United States begins with a clear and highly intentional focus: the ADU market,” said Xing YunZhu, Director of AI UltraProd. “We believe that ADUs are the perfect proving ground for our robotic construction technology. They are high-demand, high-velocity projects that allow us to demonstrate tangible advantages—speed, cost efficiency, design intelligence, and sustainability—while building trust with developers, municipalities, and communities. This is the first step in a long-term plan that we firmly believe will scale into multiple sectors across the U.S.”

The company is already generating revenue (just over $3.7M during the three months ended September 30) and is positively contributing to SecureTech’s financials (as reported). Anticipated to reach roughly eight figures by the close of 2025 and likely to exceed this in 2026, management is executing what they believe to be a sharp, multi-layered market entry and rollout strategy. Management presumes that in this way, the Company would be on path to unlocking its ability to efficiently build emergency medical facilities, disaster relief housing, critical infrastructure, and even off-planet construction in the most viable, reliable and expedient way.

Mr. J. Scott Sitra, President and CEO of SecureTech Innovations, Inc., added, “AI UltraProd’s technology represents a transformational shift in how construction can be executed at scale. The U.S. housing market has reached a critical point where traditional methods cannot keep up—creating a perfect environment for AI-driven manufacturing and 3D printing. Beginning with ADUs gives us a strategic foundation to expand into larger residential, commercial, and industrial applications in the coming phases.”

A Strategic Launch with Future Milestones Planned

Today's announcement marks the first in a series of milestones related to AI UltraProd’s U.S. market entry and expansion. The company, with the support of SecureTech’s executive and consultancy team, is already in the process of developing its first U.S.-based “Lighthouse Project” (a compact, high-impact deployment designed to showcase the full capabilities of its AI-integrated robotic construction system in a real-world American environment). Details on the Lighthouse Project, partnerships, and deployment locations will be released in upcoming communications.

Management Encourages...

Developers, housing authorities, policymakers, and strategic partners interested in collaborating or learning more about AI UltraProd’s U.S. initiatives are encouraged to contact either the company or SecureTech directly or visit their websites, respectively, for upcoming project announcements.

Also, for a deeper look into the vision behind this market entry and how AI-driven 3D robotic construction is reshaping residential development, readers, investors and shareholders alike, can explore the company’s newly launched blog for expanded discussions.

About SecureTech Innovations

SecureTech Innovations, Inc. (OTC: SCTH) is a pioneering technology company advancing artificial intelligence, industrial 3D printing, cybersecurity, and digital infrastructures. Its portfolio includes AI UltraProd, a leader in AI-driven 3D industrial manufacturing; Piranha Blockchain, a developer of cutting-edge Web3 security, blockchain architecture, and digital asset reserves and security systems; and Top Kontrol, the only patented anti-theft and anti-carjacking system that can automatically stop a carjacking without requiring any driver action. SecureTech is committed to developing transformative solutions that address real-world challenges and problems.

For more information, please visit www.securetechinnovations.com.

About AI UltraProd

AI UltraProd is a next-generation industrial solutions company integrating artificial intelligence, digitalization, and advanced manufacturing to deliver fully customized, end-to-end robotic construction and industrial automation systems. As a global leader in AI-driven 3D printing robotics, AI UltraProd combines proprietary materials (Geo Mix, Geo Add), a multi-domain robot matrix (GR1, RF1, RC1, RT1), and AI-powered design platforms to enable faster, more efficient, and lower-cost building with near-zero waste.

Beyond construction, AI UltraProd’s technologies support emerging sectors such as new energy, AI computing power centers, port logistics, unmanned storage robotics, and smart urban infrastructure. The company’s expanding intellectual property portfolio includes 24 issued patents, one pending, and more than 20 applications in development.

For more information, please visit www.AI UltraProd.com.

Disclaimer & Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements refer to future events, expectations, plans, and prospects. AI UltraProd and its parent company, SecureTech Innovations, Inc. (“SecureTech”), believe the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date they are made. However, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. SecureTech identifies forward-looking statements with words like ‘believes,’ ‘estimates,’ ‘anticipates,’ ‘expects,’ ‘plans,’ ‘projects,’ ‘intends,’ ‘potential,’ ‘may,’ ‘could,’ ‘might,’ ‘will,’ ‘should,’ ‘approximately,’ and similar expressions that convey uncertainty about future events or outcomes. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including market conditions and other circumstances. More detailed information about AI UltraProd and the risks that may affect these forward-looking statements can be found in SecureTech’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the risks contained in the section of our Annual Report filed on Form 10-K entitled “Risk Factors.” These filings are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date they are made. AI UltraProd, nor its parent company, SecureTech, have an obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

