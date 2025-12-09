RetinalGenix Technologies Agrees To Hire M. Cory Zwerling as CFO, Interim COO

APOLLO BEACH, Fla., Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RetinalGenix Technologies Inc. [OTCQB: RTGN] (“RetinalGenix” or the “Company”), a company developing ultra-high-resolution retinal imaging technology, combined with advanced genetic testing, today announced the signing of an agreement to hire M. Cory Zwerling as its chief financial officer and interim chief operating officer, effective January 1, 2026. Mr. Zwerling brings more than three decades of global experience in healthcare, finance, and operations across pharmaceuticals, medical imaging, biotechnology, and digital health.

“As the Company prepares for commercialization, RetinalGenix requires a financial, strategic, and operational leader who understands regulated medical devices, clinical development, reimbursement strategy, and capital-market dynamics—and who can coordinate execution across imaging hardware, AI-enabled diagnostics, genetics, and both diagnostic and therapeutic programs.” said Jerry Katzman, MD, the Company’s Chairman, President, and CEO.

“Mr. Zwerling brings a distinctive combination of big-pharma P&L leadership, public-company governance, Medtech start-up execution, and hands-on CFO experience across healthcare technology. He has led global pharmaceutical and imaging divisions (President, Bristol-Myers Squibb Medical Imaging and other roles over his 18-year tenure at Bristol-Myers), founded and operated a healthcare IT/AI sleep-diagnostics company (CEO & co-founder, Serenium Inc), served as CEO of a medical-device venture (Zosano Pharmaceuticals), advised multiple health-technology companies, and held a public-company board seat. His background aligns directly with RetinalGenix’s strategic inflection point as the Company seeks to transition from R&D into early commercial operations. His leadership in global marketing, sales, international business management, and finance makes him uniquely equipped to guide the Company through its intended commercial launch while working to ensure disciplined capital deployment and long-term shareholder value creation,” continued Dr. Katzman.

“I'm honored to join the RetinalGenix team,” said Mr. Zwerling. “The company’s breakthrough technologies have exceptional potential to advance patient care while driving meaningful growth and value creation on a global scale.”

About RetinalGenix Technologies Inc.

RetinalGenix is an ophthalmic research and development company seeking to revolutionize early disease detection and improve patient outcomes across multiple disease areas by integrating genetic screening, advanced imaging, and therapeutic development. Its proprietary High-Resolution Retinal Imaging and RetinalGenix DNA/RNA/GPS Pharmaco-Genetic Mapping™ technologies are designed to help prevent blindness by detecting initial physiological changes that could indicate future ocular and systemic diseases affecting neurodegenerative, cardiovascular, vascular, and metabolic systems, as well as diabetic conditions, Alzheimer’s disease, Complex Dementia, and Parkinson’s disease. RetinalGenix is also developing therapeutic drugs for dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD) and Alzheimer’s disease/dementia.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words “could,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “continue,” “predict,” “potential,” “project” and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements and include statements regarding the expected contribution of Mr. Zwerling, transitioning the Company from R&D into early commercial operations and ensuring disciplined capital deployment and long-term shareholder value creation. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict, that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, Mr. Zwerling’s ability to contribute to the Company as expected, the Company’s ability to successfully complete research and further development and commercialization of its products, the timing, cost and uncertainty of obtaining regulatory approvals for the Company’s products, the Company’s ability to protect its intellectual property, and the risk factors described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and the Company’s subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Media Contacts:

RetinalGenix Technologies Inc.

Media and Investor Relations

ir@retinalgenix.com

(800) 331-5446