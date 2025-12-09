Netcapital Inc. Announces Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

BOSTON, MA, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netcapital Inc. (Nasdaq: NCPL, NCPLW) (the “Company”), a digital private capital markets ecosystem, announced today the grant of an inducement restricted stock award of 1,000,000 shares of common stock (“Restricted Stock Award”) to a new employee under the Netcapital Inc. 2023 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan (the “Plan”). The Restricted Stock Award was granted as an inducement under the Plan and related form of restricted stock award agreement in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The 2023 Equity Incentive Plan provides for the issuance of equity awards in the form of inducement grants pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c).

The Restricted Stock Award will have voting rights upon issuance and will vest, in whole or in part, on March 15, 2027, with the number of shares of restricted stock to be vested on the vesting date determined based on the Company’s revenue during the period beginning on February 1, 2026 and ending on January 31, 2027. Specifically, in the event that the revenue during the measuring period is below $900,000, none of the shares of Restricted Stock shall vest and in the event that the revenue during the measuring period is at least equal to $1,500,000, one hundred percent (100%) of the shares of Restricted Stock shall vest as of the vesting date, with pro-rata vesting for results between the minimum and maximum revenue targets.

About Netcapital Inc.

Netcapital Inc. is a fintech company with a scalable technology platform that allows private companies to raise capital online and provides private equity investment opportunities to investors. The Company's consulting group, Netcapital Advisors , provides marketing and strategic advice and takes equity positions in select companies. The Company’s funding portal, Netcapital Funding Portal, Inc . is registered with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), a registered national securities association. The Company’s broker-dealer, Netcapital Securities Inc., is also registered with the SEC and is a member of FINRA.

