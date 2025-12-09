Nantong, Jiangsu: E-commerce Training Helps Enterprises Enhance Digital Marketing and Cross-border Operations

NANTONG, China, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Nov. 21, the "Digital Empowerment, Advancing Cross-border E-commerce" Nantong E-commerce High-quality Development Training Program was officially launched. Hosted by the Nantong Bureau of Commerce, the four-month initiative consists of 12 specialized training sessions designed to help local enterprises strengthen their digital marketing capabilities and cross-border operational capabilities.

The initial training sessions focus on upgrading the cross-border e-commerce industry and analyzing future development trends. Leveraging Nantong's distinctive industrial clusters, the sessions cover key sectors such as home textiles, power tools, and apparel, providing targeted guidance to help enterprises seize emerging opportunities in the global e-commerce market and inject new momentum into Nantong's high-quality economic development.

As the digital economy rapidly expands, e-commerce is reshaping trade models and the overall business ecosystem. As the economic hub on the northern flank of the Yangtze River Delta, Nantong is accelerating the high-quality development of its e-commerce industry. According to official data, from January to October this year, the city's cross-border e-commerce transaction volume reached 10.572 billion yuan, a 51.03% year-on-year increase. The home textile sector accounted for more than 60% of the total, while categories such as power tools and fitness equipment recorded growth of over 35%. Meanwhile, live-streaming e-commerce sales rose to 14.09 billion yuan, up 23.6% year-on-year.

Source: Nantong Bureau of Commerce