Ascom appoints David Hale as new CEO

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Baar, Switzerland, December 9, 2025

David Hale, an executive leader with a proven track record and over two decades of technology and industrial expertise, has been appointed by the Board of Directors of Ascom Holding AG as the new CEO of the Ascom Group. David Hale will join Ascom on February 4, 2026. Michael Reitermann will step down as interim CEO at that time and remain an ordinary member of the Board of Directors.

David Hale has more than 25 years of international leadership experience in the medical device and pharmaceutical industries, including five years as CEO of the Guerbet Group, headquartered in France. Previously, David Hale held senior positions at General Electric (GE), including at GE Healthcare Digital in the US and GE Healthcare Diagnostic Imaging in France, where he managed global product portfolios, drove digital transformation initiatives, and delivered consistent growth in challenging markets. David Hale has an American/French dual citizenship.

“We are delighted to introduce David Hale as the new CEO of Ascom,” says Dr. Valentin Chapero, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ascom Holding AG. “His leadership skills, international perspective, and proven ability to deliver results in complex markets will further advance Ascom's strategic priorities.”

David Hale: "I am honored to join Ascom as CEO and thank the Board of Directors for their trust. I look forward to working with Ascom's many experienced and dedicated teams to develop effective solutions that make a lasting contribution to bringing data to life every day. I am all the more delighted as I started my professional career at Ascom in Bern in 1991. This brings me full circle."

The Board of Directors expresses its sincere appreciation to Michael Reitermann for taking on the role of interim CEO and Delegate of the Board, and for his dedicated leadership and valuable contributions over the past few months. Michael Reitermann will continue to support Ascom as an ordinary Board member.

