DÉKUPLE UNVEILS ITS AMBITION 2030 STRATEGIC PLAN AND OPENS A NEW CHAPTER OF PROFITABLE AND SUSTAINABLE GROWTH IN EUROPE

_____

Paris, December 9, 2025 (8:00 a.m.) – DÉKUPLE today presents Ambition 2030, its new strategic plan designed to reinforce its position as a leading European player in communication and data marketing. Building on the deep transformation undertaken since 2020, DÉKUPLE is entering a new cycle of growth driven by the convergence of data, technology and creativity, and by the industrialization of marketing performance.

2020–2025: A successful transformation cycle paving the way for acceleration

Over the past five years, DÉKUPLE has significantly strengthened its footprint across Europe through:

a full strategic repositioning toward data-driven and digital solutions;

a unifying rebranding in 2021, clarifying its structure and expertise, supported by a new tagline: We create bold impact ;

; the integration of key players (Reech, Smart Traffik, Brainsonic, GUD.berlin, DotControl, Selmore, After…), expanding its technological, creative and geographic reach;

the development of integrated offerings spanning consulting, data, technology and creativity.

This momentum has enabled the Group to scale up. Between 2020 and 2024, DÉKUPLE achieved:

+12% average annual growth in net sales,

+9% average annual growth in net revenue,

a doubling of its workforce,

and a profound shift in its business mix, now 66% digital (vs. 37% in 2020).

At the end of 2024, DÉKUPLE employed 1,200 people across 8 countries, generated €218 million in net sales (around €240 million expected in 2025), and delivered €169 million in net revenue with a 9.7% ordinary operating margin.

This robust foundation underpins the Ambition 2030 plan.

Ambition 2030: scaling the model and accelerating international expansion

DÉKUPLE is entering a new phase of profitable growth with a 2025-2030 roadmap built around a central objective: completing its digital shift to become a reference in European digital marketing, fueled by the expansion of its B2B Consulting and Agency & Solutions businesses and the transformation of its loyalty activities into data-driven specialists.





This strategy is structured around four key priorities:

1. Strengthening the Integrated Data - Technology - Creativity Model

The Group is deepening the convergence of its capabilities to drive brand performance:

DATA: accelerating the use of first-party data and integrating advanced AI to optimize creation, distribution and measurement;

TECHNOLOGY: developing proprietary assets and scaling through platformization;

CREATIVITY: designing impactful experiences that convert attention into business performance.

2. Industrializing marketing performance

Marketing performance industrialization is a cornerstone of the plan. Launched in 2025, the DÉKUPLE Platform - the Group’s retail, data, creative and AI engine - places technology and AI at the heart of client business impact, with the ambition to:

become Europe’s reference performance marketing platform by 2030,

achieve 80% adoption across the Group’s client base,

increase the share of recurring revenues.

Within five years, DÉKUPLE aims to fully platformize its offering by combining its proprietary technologies with leading AI solutions. The objective is to orchestrate the Group’s entire ecosystem of expertise through a unified platform designed to enhance team efficiency and amplify value creation for clients across all sectors.

3. Accelerating growth across strategic verticals

The Group will intensify its development in high-potential sectors:

Retail, the Group’s largest vertical (120 brands supported),

Insurance, with a dedicated data, analytics and customer experience hub,

and all high-intensity marketing verticals (Automotive, Luxury, FMCG, Telecom, Energy, Real Estate) through a multi-specialist approach.

4. Deploying a new phase of international expansion

The Group aims to strengthen its presence in its existing European markets while exploring new opportunities (Italy, Poland, United Kingdom).

DÉKUPLE also supports major accounts in North America and China and continues to evaluate high-growth regions including the Middle East, South America and Southeast Asia.

Financial objectives for 2030

Combining organic growth and targeted acquisitions, DÉKUPLE aims to reach:

over €400 million in net sales, of which 85% from digital activities,

€320 million in net revenue,

30% of revenue and workforce outside France,

a 13% to 15% restated EBITDA margin.

To support this trajectory, the Group plans to invest €150 million over 2025–2030, including €50 million dedicated to technology assets and €100 million to strategic acquisitions and minority buyouts.

These investments will be funded through free cash flow generation, available cash and the Group’s financing capacity.

To support its development and external growth strategy, DÉKUPLE secured its first syndicated loan in November for a total amount of €70 million, arranged with leading French banks.

This financing includes:

a €60 million investment loan with a 6.5-year maturity, drawable in several tranches over the next 36 months, €16 million of which was drawn at closing to refinance 2025 acquisitions (including After in Spain);

a €10 million revolving credit facility for general corporate purposes.

This facility is complemented by a €40 million uncommitted credit line, which may be made available at the discretion of the banks.

The trust shown by financial partners highlights the strength of the Group and enhances its ability to seize consolidation opportunities in the sector.

DÉKUPLE also intends to maintain an active distribution policy for its shareholders.

With Ambition 2030, DÉKUPLE positions itself as a European leader in communication and data marketing. By combining technology, AI, data and creativity, the Group aims to build a robust, scalable and international model capable of redefining marketing performance standards across Europe.

Bertrand Laurioz, Chairman & CEO of DÉKUPLE, concludes:

“Ambition 2030 marks a new chapter in DÉKUPLE’s history and opens a cycle of strategic acceleration. Over the past five years, we have built a solid, coherent and powerful Group. Today, we operate a unique integrated model in Europe, combining data, technology and creativity to drive brand performance.

We now have the means to go further and faster. With the critical scale we have reached, we can fully activate the strengths of an integrated model: intensifying commercial synergies, better-pooled costs, converging expertise and offerings that now scale across Europe.

Our strength lies in our ability to transform the complexity of modern marketing - data, AI, technology, creativity - into measurable performance for our clients. With the platformization of our services and our international expansion, we are taking a major step forward. Our ambition is clear: to make DÉKUPLE the European leader in communication and data marketing, while creating sustainable, visible and shared value for our clients, our teams and our shareholders.”

About DÉKUPLE

DÉKUPLE is a European leader for data marketing and communication. Its expert capabilities combining consulting, creativity, data and technology enable it to support brands with the transformation of their marketing to drive their business performance. The Group designs and implements client acquisition, loyalty and relationship management solutions for its partners and clients across all distribution channels. The Group works with more than 500 brands, from major groups to mid-market firms, in Europe and around the world. Founded in 1972, DÉKUPLE recorded net sales of €218m in 2024. Present in Europe, North America and China, the Group employs 1,200 people guided by its core values: a conquering spirit, respect and collaboration. DÉKUPLE is listed on the regulated market Euronext Paris – Compartment C. ISIN: FR0000062978 – DKUPL.

www.dekuple.com

Contacts



DÉKUPLE

Investor Relations & Financial Information

Tel: +33 (0)1 41 58 72 03 - relations.investisseurs@dekuple.com



ACTUS FINANCE & COMMUNICATION

Analysts - Investors: Cyril COMBE - Tel: +33 1 53 67 36 36

Press - Media: Fatou-Kiné N’DIAYE - Tel: +33 1 53 67 36 34

dekuple@actus.fr

Attachment