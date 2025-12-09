Sintana Energy Inc. Provides Rule 2.9 Announcement

TORONTO, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sintana Energy Inc. (TSX-V: SEI, OTCQX: SEUSF) (“Sintana” or the “Company”) announces that on, December 8, 2025, the Company issued a total of 936,666 new common shares pursuant to the exercise of options.

In accordance with Rule 2.9 of the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers (the "Code"), Sintana confirms that, as at the date of this announcement, it has in issue and admitted to listing on TSXV 381,112,211 common shares.

The International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) of the common shares is CA82938H1073.

ABOUT SINTANA ENERGY:

The Company is engaged in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities in five large, highly prospective, onshore and offshore petroleum exploration licenses in Namibia as well as in Colombia’s Magdalena Basin. Sintana’s exploration strategy is to acquire, explore, develop and produce superior quality assets with substantial value added potential.

On behalf of Sintana Energy Inc.,

“Robert Bose”

Chief Executive Officer

For additional information or to sign-up to receive periodic updates about Sintana’s projects, and corporate activities, please visit the Company’s website at www.sintanaenergy.com

Enquiries:

Sintana Robert Bose, Chief Executive Officer

Jonathan Paterson, IR +1 212 201 4125

+1 475 477 9401 Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (Financial Adviser to Sintana) Neil McDonald and Henrik Persson +44 (0) 20 3493 8000 Pareto Securities (Financial Adviser to Sintana) Sigurd-Erik Nissen-Meyer and Bjørn Herbern Sestøl +47 920 47 303

Disclosure requirements of the Takeover Code

Under Rule 8.3(a) of the Takeover Code, any person who is interested in 1 per cent. or more of any class of relevant securities of an offeree company or of any securities exchange offeror (being any offeror other than an offeror in respect of which it has been announced that its offer is, or is likely to be, solely in cash) must make an Opening Position Disclosure following the commencement of the Offer Period and, if later, following the announcement in which any securities exchange offeror is first identified. An Opening Position Disclosure must contain details of the person’s interests and short positions in, and rights to subscribe for, any relevant securities of each of (i) the offeree company and (ii) any securities exchange offeror(s). An Opening Position Disclosure by a person to whom Rule 8.3(a) applies must be made by no later than 3:30 p.m. (London time) on the 10th Business Day following the commencement of the Offer Period and, if appropriate, by no later than 3:30 p.m. (London time) on the 10th Business Day following the announcement in which any securities exchange offeror is first identified. Relevant persons who deal in the relevant securities of the offeree company or of a securities exchange offeror prior to the deadline for making an Opening Position Disclosure must instead make a Dealing Disclosure.

Under Rule 8.3(b) of the Takeover Code, any person who is, or becomes, interested in 1 per cent. or more of any class of relevant securities of the offeree company or of any securities exchange offeror must make a Dealing Disclosure if the person deals in any relevant securities of the offeree company or of any securities exchange offeror. A Dealing Disclosure must contain details of the dealing concerned and of the person’s interests and short positions in, and rights to subscribe for, any relevant securities of each of (i) the offeree company and (ii) any securities exchange offeror(s), save to the extent that these details have previously been disclosed under Rule 8 of the Takeover Code. A Dealing Disclosure by a person to whom Rule 8.3(b) applies must be made by no later than 3:30 p.m. (London time) on the Business Day following the date of the relevant dealing. If two or more persons act together pursuant to an agreement or understanding, whether formal or informal, to acquire or control an interest in relevant securities of an offeree company or a securities exchange offeror, they will be deemed to be a single person for the purpose of Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code.

Opening Position Disclosures must also be made by the offeree company and by any offeror and Dealing Disclosures must also be made by the offeree company, by any offeror and by any persons acting in concert with any of them (see Rules 8.1, 8.2 and 8.4 of the Takeover Code).

Details of the offeree and offeror companies in respect of whose relevant securities Opening Position Disclosures and Dealing Disclosures must be made can be found in the Disclosure Table on the Panel’s website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk, including details of the number of relevant securities in issue, when the offer period commenced and when any offeror was first identified. You should contact the Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit on +44 (0)20 7638 0129 if you are in any doubt as to whether you are required to make an Opening Position Disclosure or a Dealing Disclosure.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE