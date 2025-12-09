Kailash Parbat Strengthens Its Presence as Singapore’s Leading Pure Vegetarian Dining Destination

SINGAPORE, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kailash Parbat, Singapore’s iconic name in authentic Indian vegetarian dining, today announced the continued success of its four outlets across the island, reaffirming its position as the go-to choice for pure vegetarian cuisine. From Bombay street food delights to North Indian specialties, Kailash Parbat continues to blend tradition, flavor, and innovation in every dish it serves.





First established in Mumbai and now deeply rooted in Singapore’s culinary landscape, Kailash Parbat has become synonymous with quality, authenticity, and inclusivity—catering to vegetarians, vegans, and anyone seeking wholesome Indian meals prepared with care.

Culinary Heritage and Dining Experience

Each Kailash Parbat outlet delivers a dining experience that celebrates India’s diverse food culture. The menu is a vibrant journey through the country’s culinary traditions, offering iconic Bombay chaats—such as pani puri, sev puri, and bhel puri—alongside hearty North Indian classics including paneer butter masala, dal makhani, and assorted naan varieties.

With four strategically located outlets—Belilios Road, Syed Alwi Road, Changi Business Park, and Sentosa—Kailash Parbat ensures accessibility and consistency whether for corporate lunches, family gatherings, or casual meals with friends.

Introducing Bento and Sweets Ordering Options

In response to evolving customer lifestyles, the restaurant has expanded its menu with bento meal boxes designed for convenience without compromising freshness or authenticity. These curated combinations are ideal for office workers and busy diners seeking nutritious, balanced vegetarian meals.

For celebrations and special occasions, Kailash Parbat’s sweets collection brings traditional Indian mithai and gift boxes into focus, offering authentic desserts crafted with premium ingredients and artisan methods.

Seamless Delivery and Digital Presence

Kailash Parbat’s partnerships with leading delivery platforms such as Foodpanda and Deliveroo make it easier than ever to enjoy its signature flavors anywhere in Singapore. Its packaging ensures freshness and taste retention even for takeaway and delivery orders.

The brand’s strong online presence continues to engage food lovers across platforms—

By sharing behind-the-scenes videos, new menu highlights, and festive promotions, Kailash Parbat continues to foster a growing digital community of loyal patrons.

About Kailash Parbat Singapore

Kailash Parbat Singapore offers a 100% vegetarian dining experience rooted in Indian tradition and global hospitality. With four outlets across the city and a menu spanning chaats, curries, sweets, and more, the brand stands as a symbol of authentic flavor and cultural celebration.

Head Office

Kailash Parbat Singapore

3 Belilios Road #01-03, Hilton Garden Inn, Singapore 219924

Tel: +65 6836 5545 / +65 6444 3444

Email: admin@kailashparbat.com.sg

Website: www.kailashparbat.com.sg



Media Contact:



Organization: Synergy Global Enterprise LLC

Name: Gopi Divecha

Contact Number: +65 8694 0671

Address: 111 North Bridge Road #21–01, Singapore 179098

Website: https://pixelproduction.com

Email: gopi@pixelprodction.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/69dc83be-7df8-4fa5-9aec-9a70e23e56e4