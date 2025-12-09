Relation announces further $26 million investment

LONDON, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relation today announced a further $26 million investment from existing investors NVentures (NVIDIA’s venture capital arm) and leading deeptech investors DCVC and Magnetic Ventures.

“Relation’s unique combination of computation, experimentation, and patient data will reduce failure rates in drug development and transform the way we treat common, devastating diseases. DCVC has supported Relation since its very beginning, and we’re pleased by this further validation of the company’s approach,” said Jason Pontin, General Partner at DCVC.

Relation is founded on the premise that better success in drug development requires confidence in the biology driving disease. To deliver this ‘confidence in biology’ Relation’s Lab-in-the-Loop platform integrates state-of-the-art AI with patient-derived multi-omic data and proprietary experimental systems to uncover causal genes and refine target hypotheses. Relation develops medicines to clinical value inflection points across a range of therapy areas, all under the central theme of capitalising on better biological understanding. The company’s portfolio spans immunology, metabolic and bone disease.

“The mission of Relation is clear – to discover the next generation of medicines through technology, transforming patients’ lives,” said David Roblin, CEO of Relation. “The continued support of our investors strengthens the base from which we will deliver on this mission.”

