Panzhihua, China: Building a Full Hydrogen Energy Industry Chain and Releasing an Investment Portfolio Worth Over 10 Billion Yuan

PANZHIHUA, China, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On December 5, the 2025 Hydrogen Energy Industry Chain Ecosystem Conference & Panzhihua Hydrogen Energy Industry Investment Promotion Conference was held in Panzhihua, Sichuan Province. The city unveiled a package of key investment opportunities spanning the entire value chain from hydrogen production and storage to transportation and application, with a total investment scale exceeding 10 billion yuan.

In recent years, Panzhihua has positioned the hydrogen energy sector as a pivotal driver for urban transformation and industrial upgrading. Drawing on its abundant industrial by-product hydrogen, low-cost production, and a solid foundation in vanadium-titanium materials, the city is pursuing full-element growth across the entire hydrogen value chain from production, storage, and transportation to application and equipment manufacturing. It is building a regional hydrogen supply center, a hub for innovation, a storage and logistics node, a highland for application, and a high-end equipment manufacturing base, in a bid to establish itself as a model city for the hydrogen energy sector.

The newly released opportunity list highlights a wide range of strategically focused projects. The East District is developing an integrated "PV power generation + hydrogen production + equipment manufacturing" cluster; the West District is building a large-scale green hydrogen and synthetic ammonia base; Renhe District prioritizes fuel-cell applications and integrated energy stations; and Miyi County, Yanbian County, and the Vanadium-Titanium High-Tech Zone have rolled out high-quality projects in hydrogen equipment manufacturing, hydrogen-storage materials, and integrated utilization, respectively. These initiatives as a whole underscore Panzhihua's commitment to fostering a hydrogen energy ecosystem.



To date, Panzhihua has nurtured 19 hydrogen-related enterprises and shaped a hydrogen energy ecosystem, with several demonstration projects showing steady progress.

Meanwhile, the city has also released a policy package and a supply-and-demand cooperation list for the hydrogen sector, which provide targeted supportive measures and clarified industrial needs to facilitate efficient matchmaking and clustered development in this field.

Specifically, the demand list covers products and services such as fuel-cell components, hydrogen-production equipment, and hydrogen-powered vehicles, while the supply list includes fuel-cell systems and key materials. They together present a clear picture of Panzhihua's full hydrogen energy ecosystem spanning production, storage, transportation, and application.

These efforts are backed by a robust provincial and municipal policy framework that provides all-around support across project development, cost subsidies, financial incentives, and talent attraction. Notable measures include grants of up to 5 million yuan for building hydrogen refueling stations and full toll waivers on expressways for hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles. Through connecting stakeholders, the government has smoothed internal circulation within the industrial chain and lowered barriers to collaboration for businesses.

Leveraging its resource endowments and industrial strengths, Panzhihua is now transforming policy incentives into development momentum. Its bespoke, supply-and-demand-driven approach offers valuable insights for other regions seeking to advance similar industries.

Source: 2025 Hydrogen Energy Industry Chain Ecosystem Conference & Panzhihua Hydrogen Energy Industry Investment Promotion Conference