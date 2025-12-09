Dublin, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fleet Management in Australia and New Zealand - 10th Edition" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The "Fleet Management in Australia and New Zealand" report is an exhaustive analysis of the commercial vehicle telematics market in this region, outlined in 180 pages packed with strategic insights including 5-year forecasts. This research is your foundation for informed business decisions.

The fleet management (FM) solutions market in Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) has shown sustained growth despite recent economic challenges, with a promising future outlook. Regulatory influences, such as health and safety regulations, chain of responsibility legislation, electronic work diaries, and road user charges, are major market drivers. The active FM system installations in ANZ are projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.9%, expanding from 1.5 million units in 2024 to an anticipated 2.6 million units by 2029. The penetration in business fleet vehicles is forecast to increase from 25.1% to 36.3% over the same period.

Leading the ANZ FM market are prominent vendors such as Teletrac Navman, EROAD, and Geotab. US-based Teletrac Navman was the first to achieve the milestone of 100,000 units in the region, followed by New Zealand-based EROAD post its 2021 acquisition of Coretex. Geotab, originating from Canada, has also reached this benchmark, gaining momentum through strong growth and the acquisition of Verizon Connect's operations in Australia in October 2025. Geotab is now the dominant player across ANZ. Other significant market players include Netstar Australia, part of South Africa-based Altron's entity, Linxio from Australia, and the US-based Powerfleet, which has expanded its market presence through acquisitions of MiX Telematics and Fleet Complete in 2024.

Additional key vendors, holding over 40,000 active units, include Smartrak from Constellation Software in New Zealand and Australian companies IntelliTrac and MTData, the latter currently transitioning ownership as a Telstra entity since 2017. Other top players include Digital Matter, Directed Technologies, Procon Telematics, Fleetydnamics by Fleetcare, and UK-based Radius. Directed Technologies partners with numerous commercial vehicle OEMs. OEM contributions to the fleet telematics solutions in ANZ are noted from major automotive groups such as UD Trucks/Isuzu Group, Toyota, Hino, Mitsubishi, among others.

Report Highlights:

Insights from leading market companies.

New data on vehicle populations and commercial fleets in ANZ.

Comprehensive supply chain overview and key applications in fleet management.

In-depth market trends and developments analysis.

Updated profiles of 38 aftermarket solution providers.

Summary of OEM proposals from commercial vehicle brands.

Forecasts extending to 2029.

Target Audience:

The "Fleet Management in Australia and New Zealand" report is a vital resource for telematics vendors, vehicle manufacturers, telecom operators, investors, consultants, and government agencies, offering extensive insights into the regional commercial vehicle telematics and fleet management market.

