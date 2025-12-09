Access Critical Rental and Home Price Data for Smarter Decisions

Dublin, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States - Investors Metro Analysis Subscription" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Metro Analysis is an essential tool for investors in rental properties, offering a strategic overview of the implications of local economic data on investments. Whether planning a new venture or assessing an existing one, this analysis guides investors by highlighting favorable investment types based on local economic conditions and warns of potential risks. The report provides ratings on expected returns and risks, essential forecasts, and insightful statistics, including rent data and analysis for specific local zip codes, enabling investors to pinpoint their opportunities effectively.

This comprehensive resource encompasses reports on 200 markets across the United States.

Key Features of Each Report:

Ratings: Investors receive evaluations for expected returns and risks, with classifications of Low, Medium, or High. These ratings are derived from forecasts on rent trends and home prices, addressing concerns like declining prices and weak rents due to local recessions.

Investors receive evaluations for expected returns and risks, with classifications of Low, Medium, or High. These ratings are derived from forecasts on rent trends and home prices, addressing concerns like declining prices and weak rents due to local recessions. Discussion: Investors gain insights into favored investment types under current conditions, the local economy's impact on housing demand, and risk guidance pertinent to the prevailing economic climate.

Three Essential Charts: Track home price trends to gauge the demand strength for both single-family homes and rentals. Analyze job growth rates as a predictor of future housing demand; a rate under 1% indicates weak conditions, while over 2% is promising. Compare home prices to 'income' pricing to assess market valuation; disparate pricing suggests either a market bubble or weakness.



County Comparison: Features comparisons of current home prices and rents alongside a 3-year forecast and price-to-rent ratios, highlighting income growth impacts.

Features comparisons of current home prices and rents alongside a 3-year forecast and price-to-rent ratios, highlighting income growth impacts. COVID Analysis: Specialized analysis includes the local economy's vulnerability to COVID-induced job losses, with comparative data on job structure pre-COVID and recent employment trends.

Specialized analysis includes the local economy's vulnerability to COVID-induced job losses, with comparative data on job structure pre-COVID and recent employment trends. Rent Data for Local Zip Codes: Crucial information for filling vacancies swiftly, showcasing rent concentrations, population demographics, renter percentages, average rents, and forecasts for rents and home prices at the zip code level.

With these detailed insights, investors can make informed decisions, optimizing their rental property portfolios to align with local economic shifts and market opportunities. The Metro Analysis serves as a crucial asset for long-term success in real estate investment.



