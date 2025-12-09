Dublin, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Technology, Innovation and Market Report: Automotive Blind Spot Detection Solutions" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In the increasingly safety-conscious landscape of today's automotive industry, drivers are prioritizing advanced safety features, willing to invest in vehicles equipped with the latest technologies. A critical safety challenge on highways stems from the threat of nearby vehicles within a driver's blind spot. To address this, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) have developed innovative solutions for blind spot detection, categorized into active and passive systems. This report delves into active blind-spot monitoring technologies, highlighting advancements in LIDAR, RADAR, ultrasonic, and sensor technologies, alongside their associated market implications.

The global market for blind-spot monitoring systems is projected to expand at a CAGR of 12.7% from 2019 to 2024. Historically, the market experienced slow growth due to high costs, initially limited to premium vehicles. However, the increasing imperative for enhanced vehicle and passenger safety is accelerating the integration of comprehensive safety systems across a broader range of vehicles. Government regulations mandating stringent safety standards are significantly propelling market growth.

Asia-Pacific (APAC) is poised to lead market expansion during the forecast period, driven by rising demand in countries like Japan, China, and India. This growth aligns with increasing luxury vehicle sales, and improvements in safety standards and governmental initiatives aimed at reducing road casualties, thereby boosting the demand for blind spot detection solutions in the region.

The report, 'Technology, Innovation and Market Report: Automotive Blind Spot Detection Solutions', offers a detailed analysis of the technological landscape, segmented by technology type, product type, and vehicle type. It includes insights from patent activity involving major companies and universities in this domain. Market insights cover prevailing trends, market demand forecasts, and factors influencing market dynamics, alongside a comprehensive competitive analysis.

Leading players in the global automotive blind spot detection solutions market include Continental, Denso, Robert Bosch, Delphi Automotive, and Autoliv. Other notable manufacturers such as ZF Friedrichshafen, Magna, and Valeo are also contributing to the market ecosystem. Key strategies deployed by these players include new product innovations, technological advancements, and collaborations with OEMs to maintain competitive advantages.

Key objectives of the study:

To identify and analyze patent activity in the domain of Automotive Blind Spot Detection Solutions.

To investigate technological innovations in this field.

To identify opportunities for new technology development.

To estimate and project the global market for blind spot systems across various segments.

To analyze market influencers like drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends.

To profile key players and analyze competitive developments.

Companies Featured

Ambarella Inc.

Aptiv

Autoliv

Bosch

Continental

Denso

Ficosa

Gentex

Harman

Hella

Hyundai Mobis

Logigo Automotive

Lumen

Magna

Mobileye

Murakami Corporation

Muth Mirror Systems

Renesas

Samsung Electro Mechanics

Samvardhana Motherson

Sl Corporation

Stonkam

Valeo

Voxx International

Wabco

ZF Friedrichshafen

