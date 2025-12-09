Top Insights and Price Forecasts on Crude Oil and Natural Gas by World-Ranked Specialist

Dublin, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oil and Gas Outlook and Forecast Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Prestige Economics, The independent financial market research firm based in Austin, Texas has released its latest report on crude oil and natural gas price forecasts. Known for stellar accuracy, the firm has repeatedly been acknowledged by Bloomberg News as a leading authority in the forecast domain. With a proven track record in multiple categories, the firm was celebrated for its globally recognized expertise in crude oil and natural gas pricing.

Acclaimed Forecast Accuracies:

The company has maintained top-tier ranks in crude oil price predictions. Among the impressive accolades, the firm was the #1 forecaster for WTI Crude Oil prices globally in 2016 and achieved top-three positions for Brent Crude Oil prices in several years. Their strategic market understanding and analytical precision have positioned them prominently among industry professionals.

2016 - #1 WTI Crude Oil Price Forecaster, #3 Brent Crude Oil Price Forecaster

2015 - #4 WTI Crude Oil Price Forecaster, #1 Brent Crude Oil Price Forecaster

2011 - #4 WTI Crude Oil Price Forecaster, #1 Brent Crude Oil Price Forecaster

For natural gas price forecasting, the firm's consistent performance is equally commendable. They achieved the #2 and #3 ranking in recent years and were named the #1 natural gas price forecaster globally in 2014. These accolades underscore their commitment to delivering precise and valuable market insights, assisting stakeholders in making informed decisions.

2016 - #2 Natural Gas Price Forecaster

2015 - #2 Natural Gas Price Forecaster

2014 - #1 Natural Gas Price Forecaster

2013 - #3 Natural Gas Price Forecaster

2012 - #2 Natural Gas Price Forecaster

2011 - #3 Natural Gas Price Forecaster

This subscription offers invaluable forecasts and expert commentary on the current and future landscape of crude oil and natural gas markets. For entities engaged with these commodities, such insights are indispensable, paving the way for strategic planning and informed decision-making in volatile markets. As energy demands evolve, reliable forecasts like those from the Austin-based firm are critical for navigating market complexities.

With its unwavering dedication to market accuracy and detailed analysis, this firm continues to be a cornerstone in financial market research, empowering clients with actionable intelligence in the oil and gas sectors. The full report is now available for stakeholders eager to navigate forthcoming market challenges.



Key Topics Covered:

1. Overview Page

2. Letter from the President

3. Economic Outlook and Forecasts

4. Energy Outlook and Forecasts

5. Crude Oil Outlook

6. Natural Gas Outlook

