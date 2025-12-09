Global Precision Guided Munitions Market Poised for Rapid Growth Through 2033

Dublin, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Precision Guided Munitions - Market and Technology Forecast to 2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Precision guided munitions cover a vast array of weaponry, including artillery shells, short-range rockets, and guided bombs, all influential in shaping defense strategies and procurement trends. Despite their advantages in accuracy and effectiveness, these munitions face challenges such as jamming and poor visibility, particularly in conflict zones like Ukraine. Addressing these issues involves a strategic approach with counter-jamming solutions, enhanced guidance systems, and integrating emerging technologies to sustain operational superiority.

The Ukraine conflict has highlighted the defense industry's challenges in meeting high-intensity warfare demands, further pressured by regional tensions, including Gaza, the Red Sea, and Asia-Pacific competition. This dynamic necessitates robust supply chains and heightened production capabilities to effectively support allied nations.

Initially, supporting nations depleted their inventories to assist Ukraine, but the industry is now revitalizing production lines to meet wartime demands while managing supply chain disruptions affected by economic tensions with China. Governments are urged to implement stable procurement processes, ensure steady ammunition flows, invest in domestic production, and secure long-term contracts to provide financial stability for manufacturers. The landscape is also shifting with increased mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations, especially between Europe and the U.S., enhancing supply chain strength and reducing OEM competition for a future-ready market.

Covered in this study:

Overview: Insights into the Precision Guided Munitions market (2025-2033), focusing on demand drivers, trends, challenges, regional spending, segment snapshots, and new technology emergence.

Insights into the Precision Guided Munitions market (2025-2033), focusing on demand drivers, trends, challenges, regional spending, segment snapshots, and new technology emergence. Market Dynamics: Analysis of technological advancements and future innovations affecting the market, shaped by the Ukraine conflict and political-regulatory responses.

Analysis of technological advancements and future innovations affecting the market, shaped by the Ukraine conflict and political-regulatory responses. Segment Analysis: Exploration of various calibers, end-use sectors, and regional impacts on market segments.

Exploration of various calibers, end-use sectors, and regional impacts on market segments. Regional Analysis: Comprehensive evaluation of regional market influences and contributing factors.

Comprehensive evaluation of regional market influences and contributing factors. Competitive Landscape Analysis: Industry overview highlighting key companies, strategic initiatives, alliances, and SWOT analysis.

Reasons to buy:

Gain insights into market strategies addressing technological hurdles on the Ukrainian front and efforts to scale production to satisfy war demands and replenish stockpiles.

Detailed analysis of market dynamics shaped by political decisions, business collaborations, and supply chain restructuring.

Market size modeling highlighting global procurement impacts, illustrating opportunities and risks for informed decision-making in navigating market opportunities.

Companies Featured

BAE Systems PLC

CAES (Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions)

Chemring Group PLC

Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA)

Diehl Defence (Diehl Group)

EDGE Group PJSC

Elbit Systems Ltd.

EURENCO (European Energetics Corporation)

General Dynamics Corporation

Hanwha Aerospace

Hensoldt AG

Kaman Corporation

KNDS France S.A.

Leonardo S.p.A.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

MBDA

Nammo AS

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

Raytheon

Rheinmetall AG

Rostec

Saab AB

Safran S.A.

Thales

The Boeing Company

Ursa Major

X-Bow

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dx94fk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.