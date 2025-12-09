Polyurethane Binder Production and Raw Material Consumption Forecast to 2029

Dublin, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polyurethane Chemicals & Products in the Americas - Binders - 2025 Edition" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive report delves into crucial product categories within the polyurethane sector, focusing on binders. Offering a cost-effective tool for strategic decision-making, this market report allows clients to analyze market metrics, trends, and forecasts at both country and regional levels.

The latest study updates prior research on the polyurethane industry across the Americas, incorporating ongoing research from recent years. The report's data is grounded in extensive interviews with industry stakeholders, including raw materials producers, suppliers, end users, systems houses, trade associations, and industry experts.

Conducted primarily in the first half of 2025, this analysis includes PU product production and raw material consumption statistics for 2024, with forecasts extending to 2029.

Scope of the Study

The study examines the supply and demand of raw materials within the following regions:

North America Canada USA Mexico

South America Argentina Brazil Chile Colombia Peru Venezuela Rest of South America



Methodology

The information was gleaned from in-house data and comprehensive interviews with top manufacturers, trade associations, raw materials producers, and systems houses throughout the Americas. Reviewed published data and statistics ensure accurate figures regarding raw material consumption in polyurethane product production.

Forecasts for PU product production and raw materials consumption for 2029 consider industry and economic forecasts, alongside potential commercial and technical impacts on specific market sectors and products. Note that slight discrepancies may arise due to rounding.

Products and End-Uses

Polyurethane binders production and raw material demand is categorized as follows:

Forest Products

Foundry Core

Rubber Crumb

Other - non-specific

Units of Volume

The report's volume metrics pertain to tonnes of finished PU binders and raw materials consumed, including additives and fillers.

Forecasts

Forecasts are derived from industry comments and economic indicators. Given the multitude of factors influencing polyurethane markets, manufacturers often hesitate to predict market movements, opting instead to highlight influential factors.

Production change forecasts by product type and application are provided for each country in the report. These are five-year forecasts corroborated by industry comments and insights from end users and raw material sectors of the polyurethane industry, with 2029 forecasts presented alongside 2024 figures.

Formulations

The proprietary nature of formulations in the polyurethane industry necessitates assumptions related to product formulations. The report details assumptions expressed as % w/w formulations for calculating raw material consumption by product, ensuring precise volume figures.

