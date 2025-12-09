Polyurethane Market in Americas Gets Latest Analytical Update

Dublin, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polyurethane Chemicals & Products in the Americas - Rigid Foam - 2025 Edition" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive market report provides an in-depth analysis of the polyurethane industry in the Americas, focusing on key product categories, including rigid foam. Serving as a strategic decision-making tool, it allows clients to monitor market metrics, trends, and forecasts at both country and regional levels.

The study revises previous analyses, enhancing ongoing research into various sectors over recent years. Information in this report is derived from an extensive series of interviews across the industry, involving raw materials producers, suppliers, end users, systems houses, trade associations, and industry experts. Research primarily conducted during the first half of 2025 offers PU product production and raw material consumption figures for 2024, with forecasts extending to 2029.

Scope of the Study

The report details the supply and demand for raw materials within these regions:

North America Canada USA Mexico

South America Argentina Brazil Chile Colombia Peru Venezuela Rest of South America



Products and End-Uses

The production breakdown of polyurethane rigid foam and its raw material demands includes:

Rigid-Faced Panels

Flexible-Faced Panels

Slabstock

Sprayed Polyurethane Foam

Refrigeration Appliances

Aerosol Gap Filling

Moulded Rigid Foam

Pipe-in-Pipe Insulation

Other - Non-specific

Units of Volume

Reported volumes pertain to tonnes of finished PU rigid foam and raw material consumption, inclusive of additives, fillers, and more.

Forecasts

Forecasts in this report derive from industry feedback and economic indicators. Due to the numerous factors affecting the market, forecasts by product type and application are provided for each country covered, extending over a five-year period to 2029.

Formulations

The report encompasses proprietary formulations within the polyurethanes industry, with necessary assumptions presented as % w/w formulations for accurately calculating raw material consumption by product. Figures are precise, reflecting derived formulations.



