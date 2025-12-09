Comprehensive Pricing Data for Dialysis Centers Now Available Across All 50 States

Dublin, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Dialysis Center Pricing Report - National" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. Dialysis Centers Pricing National Database is an authoritative central repository for comprehensive pricing benchmarks across all dialysis centers operating in the United States and Puerto Rico. Covered extensively across all 50 states and Core-Based Statistical Areas (CBSAs), the database sets a new standard for transparency in dialysis service pricing.

This expansive database provides a detailed overview of pricing data, including nationally recognized benchmarks at strategic percentiles: 25th, 50th, 75th, and 90th. Drawing from robust sources such as surveys and adjudicated claims data, HPS integrates artificial intelligence and machine learning to analyze historical data, meticulously applying inflation adjustments to forecast current-year prices.

The database delivers its outputs in accessible formats such as .CSV and .PDF, ensuring ease of integration into diverse analytical needs. Intended users span across industry sections including academic researchers, consultants, data analysts, industry professionals, and third-party app developers, all of whom can leverage this information for deeper insights and decision support.

HPS, renowned for its industry-leading pricing data, continues to solidify its position with contributions recognized by distinguished publications like Becker's Health Review, NY Times, Wall Street Journal, Modern Healthcare, HFMA, and Kaiser Health News. This trusted heritage ensures that the U.S. Dialysis Centers Pricing National Database stands as an invaluable asset for healthcare providers and the myriad of entities that support their operations.

Key Topics Covered:





I. Overview

a. Summary of database criteria

II. Database Content - Table 1

a. CBSA Code

b. CBSA Name

c. HCPCS Code

d. HCPCS Description

e. 25th Percentile Price Benchmark

f. 50th Percentile Price Benchmark

g. 75th Percentile Price Benchmark

h. 90th Percentile Price Benchmark

III. Database Content- Table 2

a. State Abbreviation

b. State Name

c. HCPCS Code

d. HCPCS Description

e. 25th Percentile Price Benchmark

f. 50th Percentile Price Benchmark

g. 75th Percentile Price Benchmark

IV. Database Content - Table 3

a. HCPCS Code

b. HCPCS Description

c. 25th Percentile National Price Benchmark

d. 50th Percentile National Price Benchmark

e. 75th Percentile National Price Benchmark

V. Outputs

a. .CSV

b. .PDF



Companies Featured

Davita

Fresenius

DSI

American Renal Associates

HCA



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oiheeg

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.