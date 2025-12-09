Medical Aesthetic Devices Market Projected to Reach $37.9 Billion by 2029

Dublin, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Aesthetic Devices: Technologies and Global Markets" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for medical aesthetic devices continues its robust expansion, with a valuation of $20.1 billion in 2023. Projections indicate a growth trajectory to $37.9 billion by the end of 2029, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3% from 2024 onwards. Key drivers of this growth include the rising popularity of minimally invasive devices, a surge in the number of aesthetic procedures, advancements in cosmetic surgery technologies like lasers, increased medical tourism, a spike in demand for breast augmentation surgeries, and a growing prevalence of obesity.

Despite the optimistic outlook, several challenges could impede market progression. High procedural costs, inadequate reimbursement frameworks, stringent governmental regulations, societal and ethical concerns, and potential adverse effects pose significant hurdles over the coming years.

The market segmentation focuses on device type, application, end user, and geographical region. Notably, non-energy-based aesthetic devices held a larger market share in 2023, with an expected CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period. These devices are favored due to their safety, minimal risk, and affordability.

Facial aesthetic procedures dominated the application segment in 2023, driven by the increasing popularity of treatments like Botox, dermal fillers, and skin resurfacing, appealing to both younger demographics and aging populations.

Hospitals represented the primary end-user segment in 2023. Regionally, North America comprised 36.7% of the market share, attributed to widespread adoption of medical aesthetics and the substantial presence of key manufacturers.

Prominent players in the global market include Alma Lasers, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., El. En. S.p.A., Bausch Health Companies Inc., and Allergan Aesthetics, part of AbbVie.

Report Scope

This comprehensive report dissects the market for medical aesthetic devices, analyzing trends, challenges, and opportunities, and providing forecasts through 2029. It highlights emerging technologies and recent advancements, evaluates the financial health, product offerings, and strategic initiatives of leading companies.

North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

Europe: Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, and the Rest of Europe.

Asia-Pacific: China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific.

Historical data spans 2021 and 2022, with 2023 as the base year, extending forecasts to 2029.

Detailed Report Includes:

65 data tables and 47 additional tables

An in-depth analysis of global trends from 2021-2023, estimates for 2024, and CAGR projections through 2029

COVID-19 implications and statistics for surgical procedures

Technological breakthroughs in laser treatments and the impact of cosmetic surgery on medical tourism

Insights into regulatory frameworks within the U.S. and Europe

Review of patents and research publications in medical aesthetic innovations

Discussion on industry ESG challenges and opportunities

Profiles of leading companies like Alma Lasers, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., AbbVie Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., and El.En. S.p.A.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 144 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $22.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $37.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.3% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

AbbVie Inc.

Alma Lasers

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Candela Corp.

Cutera Inc.

Cynosure Lutronic

El.En. S.p.A.

Implantech

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Lumenis be Ltd.

Medytox

Merz Pharma

Photomedex

Tiger Biosciences

Venus Concept

