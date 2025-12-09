"North America Leads mRNA Market: Trends & Insights Revealed"

Dublin, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "mRNA Synthesis and Manufacturing Market Industry Trends and Global Forecasts to 2035, by Type of Product, Application Area, Therapeutic Area and Key Geographical Regions" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The mRNA synthesis and manufacturing market is projected to escalate from USD 1.15 billion in 2025 to USD 1.35 billion by 2035. This growth, reflecting a CAGR of 20% from 2028 to 2035, underscores the transformative impact of mRNA technology in the pharmaceutical domain.

mRNA Synthesis and Manufacturing Market: Growth and Trends

mRNA technology has significantly impacted the pharmaceutical industry, enhancing capabilities to prevent and treat various diseases. Its prominence surged with the success of COVID-19 vaccines, leading to over 170 clinical trials of mRNA therapeutics and vaccines. These findings have increased demand for mRNA manufacturing capacity; however, production involves complexities that necessitate skilled personnel and adherence to stringent protocols. Consequently, the industry increasingly partners with contract service providers to overcome operational challenges, foreseeing robust market growth as RNA-based therapies advance towards commercialization.

Key Market Insights

The report analyzes the current landscape of the mRNA synthesis and manufacturing market, highlighting potential growth opportunities.

The market encompasses over 35 global companies offering mRNA custom synthesis services, primarily utilizing plasmid DNA for mRNA production.

Around 40 companies provide contract manufacturing services for both drug substances and mRNA-based vaccines and therapeutics, across various scales.

European firms significantly contribute to the sector, with over 95 mRNA synthesis kits, mostly equipped with capping enzymes, available.

Kits are tailored for diverse reactions, with 30% yielding over 60 g of mRNA per batch. Companies are enhancing these kits to integrate advanced features and meet rising demand.

Increasing reliance on CMOs aids drug developers with streamlined processes and flexibility.

Strategic partnerships and collaborations are prevalent, primarily involving manufacturing agreements to augment mRNA portfolios..

Comprehensive Market Analysis

The report presents a thorough analysis across segments, applications, and regions, offering valuable insights for both established entities and market entrants.

Market analysis and revenue forecasts provide a foundation for strategic planning and investment.

Stakeholders can capitalize on competitive intelligence and strategic insights to navigate market fluctuations.

Opportunities and barriers are examined to optimize operational strategies and enhance market engagement.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Aldevron

Aurigene Pharmaceutical Services

Biomay

Curia

eTheRNA

Eurogentec

Genscript

Merck KGaA

TriLink BioTechnologies

Vernal Biosciences

WuXi Biologics

APExBIO

CELLSCRIPT

Enzynomics

Jena Bioscience

New England Biolabs

Thermo Fisher Scientific

