North America Hair Extensions Market Surges to $2.01 Billion by 2031

The North America hair extensions market, valued at US$ 1.39 billion in 2023, is projected to reach US$ 2.01 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period. This growth is driven by the rising adoption of self-grooming products, improvements in quality of life, and increasing consumer preference for luxury and premium personal care items. Factors such as hair fall, thinning, and other hair-related concerns are also contributing to market expansion.

North America, accounting for more than 60% of the global cosmetics market, is a major hub for the styling industry. The increasing disposable income across different economic classes is fueling demand for personal and haircare products, particularly hair extensions. Women, in particular, are prioritizing haircare solutions, significantly investing in self-grooming, which is driving this market forward.

In the US, rapid economic growth and rising disposable income are enhancing the production and application of hair extensions. Urbanization, hair fall issues, and evolving fashion trends bolster this industry. Hair extensions not only serve as functional solutions for consumers with short natural hair but also act as essential fashion accessories. Significant trade growth is expected to support the market, aligning with consumer inclination toward premium-priced products in the US.

The market is segmented by product type, source, distribution channel, and country. Product types include tape-in, fusion and pre-bonded, clip-in, weft, and others, with clip-ins holding the largest market share in 2023. By source, the market divides into human hair and synthetic hair, with synthetic hair leading in market share. Distribution channels are categorized into supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, online retail, and others; specialty stores held the largest market share in 2023. Geographically, the market is segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico, with the US dominating the market.

Leading companies in this market include Cinderellahair Inc, Easihair Pro, Evergreen Products Group Ltd, Great Lengths SpA, Hairlocs Inc, Klix Hair Inc, Locks & Bonds, and Socap USA Inc.

