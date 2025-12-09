Rascals Releases “Parenting Wrapped” Report Revealing the Realities of Modern Parenthood in Canada

TORONTO, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rascals , the award-winning and globally renowned premium baby care brand, is excited to release results from its Parenting Wrapped survey, a new national snapshot uncovering the truths, trade-offs, and tender moments of modern parenting.

The study, conducted by the Angus Reid Institute, surveyed 500 Canadian parents of children aged five and under to uncover the realities of raising young kids in 2025. The survey shines a light on how parents across the country are navigating the balance between work, family and self-care, and what truly matters when it comes to choosing the right products for their little ones. The findings reveal that absorbency and leak protection (81%), value and affordability (70%), and comfort and fit (69%) remain the top priorities for parents, proving that performance and price go hand in hand.

“Parenting isn’t perfect. It’s rewarding, messy, exhausting and full of heart. With Parenting Wrapped, we wanted to reconnect with Canadian parents and listen to how they’re really navigating the highs and lows of family life,” said Amelia Watson, Global Head of Baby Marketing at Rascals. “It’s a reminder that every family’s experience is different, but all parents share the same desire to do their best.”

What Canadian Parents Told Us

Diaper economics are real: 34% of parents have cut back on discretionary or household spending due to diaper costs, while 64% have not made major sacrifices.

34% of parents have cut back on discretionary or household spending due to diaper costs, while 64% have not made major sacrifices. What actually drives the cart: Absorbency and leak protection (81%) Value and affordability (70%) – especially among 18–34 year-olds (76% vs. 67% for ages 35–54) Comfort and fit (69%)

The daily juggle: 77% cite balancing work, household and parenting duties as a top source of stress, followed by discipline and behaviour management (61%), sleep deprivation or night-time care (54%), and managing screen time (48%).

77% cite balancing work, household and parenting duties as a top source of stress, followed by discipline and behaviour management (61%), sleep deprivation or night-time care (54%), and managing screen time (48%). Partner dynamics: 65% say their partner does things that frustrate them, more common among women (77%) than men (50%). The top culprits are being on their phone (42%), not helping clean up (28%), and not waking when the baby cries (21%).

65% say their partner does things that frustrate them, more common among women (77%) than men (50%). The top culprits are being on their phone (42%), not helping clean up (28%), and not waking when the baby cries (21%). Support that truly helps: Parents most appreciate quality one-on-one time with their partner (62%) - with men (68%) more likely than women (56%) to call it out - along with time to rest (49%), time for personal hobbies (49%), and simple daily rituals without parenting duties (47%).

“The results are clear: Canadian parents are doing the most, and they deserve products that make life a little easier,” added Watson. “At Rascals, our goal is to meet parents in those moments with products that help them feel supported and seen. Every family deserves products that work as hard as they do - that’s what drives us to keep creating premium, high-performing diapers parents can truly rely on.”

Beyond its products, Rascals continues to celebrate and support parents in all the highs, lows and in-between moments of family life. From its award-winning We Get It campaign, which shines a light on the real, messy side of parenting, to its ongoing commitment to designing products that blend performance with practicality, Rascals is built on empathy and innovation. Its diapers, training pants and Night Pants are thoughtfully engineered to deliver comfort, confidence and long-lasting absorbency - helping families feel supported, seen and ready for whatever the day (or night) brings.

About the Study

Parenting Wrapped is based on a national survey of 500 Canadian parents with children aged five and under, executed by the Angus Reid Institute in English and French between October 29 and November 5, 2025.

About Rascals

Rascals, an internationally acclaimed diaper brand, is rapidly expanding its presence worldwide. Conceived in New Zealand by a visionary mother, the brand aims to deliver premium yet affordable diapers that excel in performance while being gentle on a baby's delicate skin. Free from harmful substances like latex, lotions, and fragrances, their range includes top-quality diapers, training pants, and wipes, now accessible in over 20 countries globally. Find Rascals products at Walmart Canada.

