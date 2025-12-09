Dublin, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Research Report on Overseas Cockpit Configuration and Supply Chain of Key Models, 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report summarizes China's automobile export status and forecasts.

It analyzes demands in key overseas markets like Asia, Europe, and Latin America.

It reviews the cockpit configurations of top Chinese brands such as Geely, SAIC, BYD, Great Wall, Chery, and Xpeng.

It explains cockpit configurations of international brands like Toyota, Volkswagen, Ford, BMW, Audi, and Tesla in major markets.

It summarizes overseas strategies of Chinese automotive cockpit suppliers.

It summarizes cockpit solutions of international suppliers and their cooperation with Chinese OEMs globally.

1. Tariffs Impact Automobile Exports Short-term; Long-term Growth Anticipated

The China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) reported China's auto exports rose from 1.08 million units in 2020 to 6.41 million units in 2024, with year-on-year growth rates of 103%, 55%, 57%, and 23% from 2021 to 2024. A projected 10% increase is expected in 2025.

First-Quarter Sales Data of Chinese OEMs in 2025:

Chery Group exported 255,000 vehicles, a 4% increase, accounting for 45.1% of total sales.

SAIC Group exported 219,000 vehicles, a 3.3% decrease, making up 23.2% of total sales.

BYD increased exports by 110.7% to 213,000 vehicles, accounting for 21.6% of sales.

Changan Automobile exported 159,000 vehicles, a 46.5% increase, comprising 22.6% of sales.

Great Wall Motor's exports rose by 10.4% to 91,000 vehicles, 35.4% of sales.

Geely exported 90,000 vehicles, a 2% increase, accounting for 12.8% of sales.

The European Commission's anti-subsidy probe on Chinese electric vehicles led to provisional countervailing duties on Chinese BEVs, starting October 30, for five years. Despite hefty tariffs, Tesla lobbied successfully, lowering its rate to 7.8%.

Post-duties, Chinese OEMs' EU sales faced decline, only to rebound by February 2025, increasing market share from 3.7% to 5.2% within a year. US imposition of 25% tariffs by President Trump further shook the industry, affecting exports predominantly reliant on the USMCA with Mexico as a key re-export route.

An announcement of a 102.5% total tariff on Chinese electric vehicles in the US minimized their economic presence. Yet, despite such trade barriers potentially sparking global market uncertainty and higher tariffs, long-term optimism for Chinese exports prevails.

2. Intelligent Cockpit Growth and Market Differentiation Foster Export Expansion

Regional disparities in the automotive market spotlight China's transition from extensive to intensive export models, building comprehensive industry chains globally. For instance, SAIC's expansive international presence includes three R&D centers and over 2,800 outlets. Geely leverages Volvo's European resources alongside its 500-plus outlets worldwide.

Chinese OEMs excel in intelligent cockpit technology, meeting global demand through innovation and cost efficiency, bolstering brand recognition via collaborations, localization, and digital outreach.

3. Competitive Intelligent Cockpit Technology Drives AI Adoption

CES 2025 showcased the increased trend of AI in automotive tech, with cockpit intelligence gaining popularity over electrification. International OEMs responded by advancing smart cockpit adaptation, even beyond Europe and America.

AI's integration into export models necessitates regulatory adherence amid heightened global scrutiny. Trade protectionist trends in Western markets reinforce the need for Chinese OEMs to carefully navigate and comply with diverse market regulations.

Companies Featured

Geely

SAIC

BYD

Great Wall Motor

Chery Auto

XPeng

Toyota

Volkswagen

Ford

BMW

Audi

Tesla

PATEO CONNECT+

Desay SV

Hangsheng Electronics

Joyson Electronics

NavInfo

ADAYO

ECARX

Neusoft Group

Hynex

Huawei

Tencent Cloud

Baidu

China Mobile

Soling

ECar

Yoocar

Harman

Visteon

FORVIA

Bosch

Denso

